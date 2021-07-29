checkAd

Nutrien and EXMAR Partner in Building a Vessel Powered by Low-Carbon Ammonia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Nutrien (TSX and NYSE: NTR) and EXMAR (EURONEXT: EXM) announced today that they have signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel. Partners for over three decades in transporting ammonia globally, Nutrien is one of the world’s largest producers of low-carbon ammonia and EXMAR is a leading player and innovator in the transportation of liquefied gas products.

Decarbonization of Shipping

Nutrien and EXMAR support the decarbonization of shipping and the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Green House Gas (GHG) Strategy to reduce emissions. Their new collaboration aims to significantly reduce Nutrien’s maritime transportation emissions and enable the commercial development of an ammonia-fueled vessel. Together, they will chart a clear path for wide adoption of low-carbon ammonia as a clean fuel for the maritime industry.

Nutrien has actively been pursuing the development of low-carbon ammonia for more than a decade, and has approximately 1 million tonnes of production capability through its Redwater and Joffre Alberta operations, as well as its Geismar, Louisiana facility which employs carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce the carbon intensity of its ammonia for use as a maritime fuel.

“Nutrien is excited to partner with EXMAR on our shared journey to drive transformative reductions in maritime emissions,” says Raef Sully, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and CEO of Nitrogen and Phosphate. “This initiative demonstrates how we are taking action to achieve our Feeding the Future Plan’s 2030 sustainability commitments, which include investing in low-carbon ammonia innovations.”

Ambitious Goal Setting

When compared to conventional fuels, it is anticipated that the use of Nutrien’s existing low-carbon ammonia will achieve a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of up to 40%. Emissions reductions of up to 70% can be achieved with the development of low-carbon ammonia using proven, scalable, best available technology and permanent sequestration of CO2.

Nutrien and EXMAR are confident that development of a vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia can align with IMO’s 2050 goals, and expect deep decarbonization of the maritime industry to be achievable prior to 2030.

“EXMAR has always strived to contribute to innovations and increase efficiencies in gas logistics and transportation. The development of an ammonia-fueled vessel together with our long-standing partner Nutrien is an exciting and logical next step for us,” says Jens Ismar, Executive Director Shipping.

Seite 1 von 2
Nutrien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutrien and EXMAR Partner in Building a Vessel Powered by Low-Carbon Ammonia Nutrien (TSX and NYSE: NTR) and EXMAR (EURONEXT: EXM) announced today that they have signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel. Partners for over three decades in transporting ammonia globally, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21RBC stuft Nutrien auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen