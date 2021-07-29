Sumo Logic Supercharges Observability Solution to Accelerate Innovation and Ensure Application Reliability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced new capabilities that augment analytics-powered use cases and capture end user experience as part of its Observability solution. As the requirements for modern application Observability push past the limits of traditional, siloed APM, monitoring and logging tools, Sumo Logic is continuously investing to address the evolving needs of customers. Today's announcement includes Real User Monitoring and Span Analytics, capabilities designed to help DevOps/SRE teams identify and resolve customer-impacting issues faster, reduce application downtime and optimize application performance.

According to Gartner , "Observability by its very nature must look at the full stack of data available. Looking at a single layer provides only a silo view. To deliver the digital experience necessary to remain competitive, enterprises must go beyond infrastructure and make their digital business observable."1

Introducing Sumo Logic Span Analytics

Sumo Logic Span Analytics allows customers to search, analyze and query both structured and unstructured application data, including transaction traces, logs and metrics. This provides observers with a simplified search experience and an ability to filter, transform and aggregate the span data to uncover unknown unknowns that help them to diagnose and resolve problems faster.

With this advanced capability:

Developers can identify issues and troubleshoot performance problems more quickly by discovering emergent patterns and relationships that are impossible to pre-define, as legacy tools require.

Teams can leverage the familiar Sumo Logic Query Language to interrogate multiple sets of telemetry, from a single console.

Similarly, teams can skip the Sumo Logic Query Language and use an intuitive UI to build simple or sophisticated queries and aggregate results.

Monitoring What Matters: The Real User

Inside-out monitoring can often leave end users exposed to poor performance. Real User Monitoring (RUM) arms operations teams with an understanding of the full end-to-end experience of every transaction, starting with a user’s browser click. Sumo Logic RUM provides high-level insights into user experience with the ability to segment by geographical region, OS and browser automatically connecting it to backend troubleshooting information.