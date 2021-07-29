Levitee Labs Acquires Five Addiction Clinics in Alberta

Levitee acquires the majority of the operating assets of ACT Medical Centres Inc.

Five acquired addiction clinics have conducted 35,000+ patient visits over last 12 months

Clinics will be integrated with Levitee’s growing portfolio of healthcare assets



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (the "Company" or "Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, today announces the completion of the acquisition of the majority of the operating assets of ACT Medical Centres Inc. (“ACT Medical”) as of July 28, 2021. These assets include 5 addiction treatment clinics across the province of Alberta that have conducted over 35,000 patient visits during the past 12 months.

ACT Medical is a community-based organization providing in-depth assessment, customized treatment and counselling to patients suffering from opioid use disorder, chronic pain, and mental health conditions. Each clinic employs a highly educated and specialized team of dedicated physicians, nurses and therapists working in unison with patients to ensure treatment goals are achieved. ACT Medical’s clinics are located throughout the province of Alberta, including Calgary, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

In consideration for the acquisition, Levitee paid $350,000 in cash on the closing date.

Pouya Farmand, CEO of Levitee, states: “We are thrilled to have acquired these five addiction clinics, which directly interface with patients that need alternative medicines and therapies the most. Unfortunately, substance abuse and addiction in Canada is far too prevalent, and current service options do very little to improve the health and wellness of these patients. With innovation and our patient-centric approach, we expect to make a meaningful impact and improve services to the Alberta communities where these clinics are located.”

“These assets give us a great start in building our platform for addiction treatment services, with over 20,000 individual patient records and a name brand in the Alberta market,” added Ken Osborne, Head of M&A at Levitee. “We are currently evaluating additional accretive opportunities to grow our footprint across Canada.”

Levitee intends to integrate these clinics with its current assets in mental health and addiction treatment, as well as assets that are acquired by Levitee in the future.

“Over the past 5 years, ACT Medical has become a leader for the provision of evidence-based treatment programs for people suffering from addictions and chronic pain in Alberta”, said Carrie Wylie, Executive Director, ACT Medical. “We are delighted to join the Levitee team on its journey to become a leader in the area of mental health and wellness nationally.”