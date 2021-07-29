checkAd

Editas Medicine and IDT Announce Publication in Nature Communications of Research Data Supporting the Use of Optimized AsCas12a Nuclease Variant, Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra, in Researching the Potential of Gene-Edited Cell Medicines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CORALVILLE, Iowa, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, and Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics research solutions provider, today announced the publication of research data demonstrating the advantages of Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra, an engineered AsCas12a nuclease variant, as a tool to eventually enable the development of gene-edited cell medicines. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

“We are thrilled Nature Communications published this collaborative paper demonstrating the advantages of Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra using multiple pre-clinical models, which has enabled Editas to continue our research and development for gene edited cell medicines,” said, Chris Wilson, Ph.D., Vice President, Lead Discovery, Editas Medicine. “Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra has shown to substantially improve upon the restricted target space and limited specificity of SpCas9, the most widely used Cas nuclease, and the low editing efficiency of wild type AsCas12a, creating what we believe to be a best-in-class nuclease with editing efficiency near 100 percent across sites in multiple cell lines and high on-target specificity. We believe this proprietary nuclease could have important applications in the development of novel therapies for serious genetic diseases such as sickle cell disease. In addition, we see significant opportunities to create engineered cell therapies for cancer.”

“This exciting research demonstrates that Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra is a robust gene editing tool while maintaining our desired on-target specificity, making it ideal for complex genomic editing applications,” said Chris Vakulskas, Director of Enzyme Evolution, IDT. “The on-target editing efficiency of Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra has great potential to expand the genome editing space, alleviate off-targeting editing concerns often observed with SpCas9 enzymes, and reduce the complexity of guide RNA manufacturing.”

The published results detail a directed evolution in bacteria to identify a highly active AsCas12a mutant, Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra, and demonstrate the variant’s superior on-target editing efficacy compared to Cas9 and AsCas12a. The paper summarizes several experiments of Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra that demonstrated dramatically elevated knock-out and knock-in efficiency in both cancer cell lines and in human primary cells such as hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), T cells, and natural killer (NK) cells. Overall, the results support further research for the use of Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra as an advanced CRISPR nuclease with significant potential future applications.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Editas Medicine and IDT Announce Publication in Nature Communications of Research Data Supporting the Use of Optimized AsCas12a Nuclease Variant, Alt-R A.s. Cas12a (Cpf1) Ultra, in Researching the Potential of Gene-Edited Cell Medicines CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CORALVILLE, Iowa, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, and Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics research solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board