Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Confidently Developing Its Mohave Gold Project with Industry ‘Dream Team’

29.07.2021, 15:00   

NEW YORK, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (OTCQB: BMGCF) (TSXV: BMG) (FSE: 9WW) is confidently moving forward with its Exploration Plan of Operation on the company’s Mohave Gold Project in the Black Mountains of Mohave County, Arizona—and for good reason.  After taking over the project in mid-2020 via a joint venture option agreement, Black Mountain Gold (BMG) was born, and the company’s shareholders welcomed a leadership team with a proven track record of success.

After all, the team that is now centrally focused on leading BMG into the future is no stranger to building companies and creating successful exit strategies. It’s much the same team that spent the last four years positioning Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (OTCQX: MLNLF) (FSE: A3N2) as a desirable, advanced-stage lithium company, and then, in turn, negotiated the company’s acquisition in a $353-million all-cash deal that was announced earlier this month.

Instrumental in the development and subsequent acquisition of Millennial Lithium Corp. (Millennial) were three of BMG’s four current directors, including BMG’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Graham Harris (Millennial Founder and Chairman, Board of Directors), Farhad Abasov (Millennial President, CEO and Director), and Dr. Peter J. MacLean (Millennial Senior Vice President-Technical Services).  BMG’s directors negotiated an appealing, shareholder-friendly deal that offered a significant premium of about 21 percent over the 20-day average closing price for Millennial’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

It’s an acquisition deal that BMG Director and Millennial CEO, Farhad Abasov, said provided a very attractive opportunity for Millennial’s shareholders to realize full liquidity at a substantial premium to the current share price. “The arrangement firmly validates the efforts of the Millennial team in the past four years.”

Now, the team that makes up the Board of Directors (BoD) at BMG, which also includes Luke Norman, a seasoned growth executive with 20 years of experience in the venture capital markets, turns its attention from lithium to gold.  The focus is on developing BMG into their next resource company success, and their stated vision is to identify and acquire gold assets amenable to cost effective open-pit mining and heap leaching.  According to BMG’s BoD, they will execute their strategy with an aggressive exploration and development program designed to fast track the project to potential production, including an expected 5,000-meter drilling program in 2021.

