Pacific Financial Corp Earns $3.7 Million, or $0.36 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter of 2021; Reports Increased Loan Demand and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on July 21, 2021. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021.

ABERDEEN, Wash., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial” or the “Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, and $4.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Included in earnings for the second quarter was the recapture of $1.6 million from the provision for loan losses, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, and a recapture of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2021, net income was $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020. Included in earnings for the first half of 2021 was the recapture of $3.0 million from the provision for loan losses, compared to a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million for the same period in 2020. All results are unaudited.

“Earnings increased 55% over the second quarter a year ago, in spite of continuing challenges from a low interest rate environment. The Company’s performance benefited from continued strong mortgage banking revenue, accelerated PPP loan fee amortization as a result of PPP loan forgiveness, and exceptional core deposit growth, as well as continued improvement in credit quality”, stated Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Loan balances, excluding PPP, have started to grow, although market competition remains fierce. We are seeing positive trend lines with increased loan pipelines and an uptick in utilization rates on lines of credit. As the pandemic eases and communities more fully re-open, combined with our healthy capital and liquidity positions, we believe we are well positioned for loan growth and to take advantage of new opportunities as we head into the second half of the year,” commented Portmann. “Our front-line customer facing relationship officers and employees have been back in offices since late 2020 and continue to remain focused on delivering a high level of customer service. We expect a majority of other staff to return to our offices by early August.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended June 30, 2021, except as noted):

Net income was $3.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter a year ago, and $4.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.19%, compared to 1.44% in the preceding quarter and 0.93% in the second quarter a year ago. Year to date ROAA was 1.31% compared to 0.74% a year ago.

The Bank recorded into income a $1.6 million recapture of loan loss provision during the current quarter compared to a loan loss provision of $1.0 million in the second quarter a year ago, and a recapture of $1.4 million of provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the second quarter of 2020, and 3.35% for the linked quarter.

Gain-on-sale of loans decreased $453,000 to $2.9 million, compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter a year ago and decreased $653,000 from $3.5 million for the linked quarter.

Gross loans excluding PPP, increased 2% or $9.9 million, compared to the linked quarter, and decreased 5% or $32.6 million for the like quarter in 2020.

Core deposits (non-interest bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 17% to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $922.6 million at June 30, 2020, and increased by 5% from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2021. Core deposits represented 94% of total deposits, with non-interest-bearing deposits representing 41% of total deposits at June 30, 2021.

Improved asset quality: Watch loans or other loans especially mentioned, decreased by $86.0 million, or 65%, to $46.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $132.8 million at June 30, 2020, and declined by $32.9 million from $79.6 million at March 31, 2021. Delinquent loans not on nonaccrual were negligible at 0.01% of gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets remain minimal at 0.16% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.20% at March 31, 2021 and 0.13% at June 30, 2020.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution. The Company repurchased 8,400 shares of its common stock during the quarter.



Income Statement Review

Net income was $3.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter a year ago, and $4.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2021, net income was $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share compared to $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $9.0 million for both the second quarter of 2021, and for the second quarter a year ago, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Amortized PPP fees and interest totaled $1.4 million, $534,000 and $1.6 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the first six months of 2021, net interest income was $18.2 million, compared to $18.1 million for the first six months of 2020, with amortized PPP fees and interest totaling $3.0 million and $534,000 for year-to-date 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) on a tax equivalent basis was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the second quarter of 2020, and 3.35% for the first quarter of 2021. Higher core deposit balances along with PPP loan forgiveness payments resulted in a significant increase in low yielding federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits in banks, which adversely impacted the company’s net interest margin during the quarter. For the first six months of 2021, the NIM was 3.20% compared to 3.98% for the like period in 2020. This decrease was driven by higher average balances of low yielding federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits in banks with at an average rate of 12 basis points, as well as lower rates on the loan and securities portfolios.

Average loan yields including PPP loans for the current quarter increased 13 basis points to 4.72%, from 4.59% a year ago, and declined 15 basis points from 4.87% for the first quarter of 2021. During the current quarter, PPP interest and fee amortization positively impacted loan yields by 14 basis points compared to a negative impact of 37 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and a positive impact of 24 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The Bank’s total cost of funds decreased to 0.12% for the second quarter of 2021, from 0.27% a year earlier, and declined from 0.15% at the linked quarter. Included in the reduction was a decrease in the borrowing rate on the Company’s junior subordinated debentures as well as reduction in deposit rates. As with the current quarter, loan yields and costs of funds decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the like period in 2020.

Noninterest income decreased 4%, or $186,000, to $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, and declined 11%, or $548,000, from $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Although total noninterest income was down year-over-year, and on a linked quarter basis, fee income was up 26% to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $992,000 for the second quarter a year ago, and grew 10% from $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30 2021, non-interest income increased 17% to $9.8 million compared to $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. OD/NSF fee income increased during the current quarter, but has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Conversely, debit card income, ATM income, and merchant processing income exceeds pre-pandemic levels as the number of digital transactions and automated payment channels by our customers continues to increase.

Gain-on-sale of loans decreased $453,000 for the current quarter compared to the like quarter a year ago and $653,000 from the linked quarter due to a reduction in gain on sale margins. However, gain-on-sale of loans increased $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Residential real estate purchase activity remains robust due to strong homebuyer demand and tight inventory supply in our markets.

Noninterest expenses rose 7% to $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and remained flat from $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. For the first six months 2021, total noninterest expense increased by 11%, or $2.0 million, to $21.0 million compared to $19.0 million for the first six months of 2020. The increases over the prior year periods were primarily due to increased salary and employee benefits, higher FDIC and State assessments, and increased State and local taxes. The increase in salary and employee benefits was primarily the result of increased mortgage banking commissions, and the increase in FDIC and state assessments was the result of the Bank utilizing its final portion of its Small Bank Assessment Credit during the second quarter of 2020 to pay for FDIC deposit insurance premiums.

Provision for Loan Losses: The recapture of provision for loan losses during the current quarter reflected management’s ongoing assessment of the credit quality of the company’s loan portfolio. During the quarter, $32.9 million in loans were upgraded from the watch and other loans especially mentioned category. Other factors affecting the provision include net charge-offs and the size and composition of the loan portfolio.

Income tax provision was $977,000 for the second quarter of 2021, up 72% from $569,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and down from $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 20.7%, compared to 19.1% for the second quarter of 2020, and 20.0% for the first quarter of 2021. In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax, Oregon corporate activity tax and Washington business and occupation tax on revenues.



Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets increased 14% to $1.29 billion, at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2020, and grew 4% from $1.25 billion at March 31, 2021.

Investment Securities increased 34% to $158.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $118.1 million at June 30, 2020 and grew 15% from $137.5 million at March 31, 2021. During the current quarter, the Bank continued to deploy a portion of its lower yielding federal funds sold balances into investment securities. This included $23.1 million in investment purchases, which was partially offset by $2.2 million in calls, maturities and payments. The average duration of our investment securities portfolio was approximately 5.5.

Federal funds balances remained at higher than historical levels, primarily as a result of total deposit increases over the current quarter and over the last twelve months.

Gross Loans declined 12% to $693.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $787.3 million at June 30, 2020, and decreased 4% from $722.7 million at March 31, 2021. Included in total loans at June 30, 2021, was $69.6 million of PPP loans compared to $108.4 million on a linked quarter basis. Excluding PPP loans, during the current quarter, gross loans increased 2% or $9.9 million compared to the linked quarter, and decreased 5% or $32.6 million for the like quarter in 2020. Declines in credit line utilization in mid-late 2020 contributed to the decrease in loans year-over-year.

Commercial real estate, which includes both owner occupied and non-owner occupied, comprised 44% or $310.7 million of the portfolio excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021. These balances increased $3.4 million from $307.3 million at June 30, 2020 and declined $10.2 million from $320.9 million at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, CRE concentration percentages remained relatively unchanged at 178% of total risk-based capital; well below the regulatory guidance limit of 300%. During the current quarter, commercial and agricultural loans increased $7.4 million to $91.0 million compared to $83.7 million the previous quarter, in part due to an increased utilization of lines of credit.

On the consumer side, loans to finance luxury and classic cars encompass most of the consumer loan balances. Those loans increased to $50.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $45.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $47.8 million at March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the luxury and classic car portfolio includes 868 loans with an average balance of $58,000. The portfolio continues to perform adequately and delinquencies decreased by $382,000 to $88,000, or 0.18% of loans to finance luxury and classic car portfolio, at June 30, 2021.

Loans are predominately originated within our Western Washington and Oregon markets and the Company’s portfolio is well-diversified by collateral type and by industry with a prudent credit discipline. With the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing in severity, earlier this year the Company made reasonable adjustments to incrementally relax certain underwriting guidance, that had been tightened earlier in the pandemic, for non-owner occupied commercial real estate lending. To manage risk, the Company oversees new loan origination volume and current loan balances using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program: SBA PPP was designed to provide crucial relief to small businesses to help sustain operations impacted by COVID-19. Under this program, Bank of the Pacific funded 748 loans totaling $130.7 million for its customers in 2020, and an additional 665 loans totaling $67.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, $128.9 million of PPP loans have been forgiven or paid down, leaving an outstanding balance of $69.6 million.

Loan Payment Deferrals: Early in 2020, the Bank provided $106.2 million in 90-day payment deferrals to customers adversely impacted by operating restrictions due to COVID-19. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and early 2021, a majority of these loan deferrals returned to regular payment status, reducing the balance of deferrals to $0 at June 30, 2021.

Stressed Sectors as a Result of COVID-19: The Bank continues to identify several industries as being potentially more vulnerable to the economic and business impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic. Those industries include animal production (primarily dairy), restaurants, retail trade, and recreation and entertainment. Although these industries are potentially more directly impacted by COVID-19, the bank’s customer base within these sectors covers a wide range of clients, including those who operate under diversified business models reaching a broader range of clients, possess necessary financial resources, and are managed by experienced management teams who aid in working through these economic challenges. The accommodation industry (hospitality) is no longer included in the stressed sector list given generally positive performance during the pandemic and into the current year with strong demand for travel closer to home that has benefited operators in coastal markets in both Oregon and Washington. At June 30, 2021, the total of these industries was $46.4 million, representing 7% of gross loans excluding PPP.

Stressed Sectors (without PPP) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 % of Gross

Loans

(without

PPP) (Dollars in thousands) Animal production $ 15,431 2 % Restaurants 9,951 2 % Recreation, arts and entertainment 4,873 1 % Retail trade 16,112 3 % Total stressed sectors $ 46,367 7 %

Asset Quality – Balances related to loans graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, declined $32.9 million during the quarter to $46.7 million, as several credits were upgraded upon resumption of payments after being deferred during 2020. Delinquent loans not on nonaccrual status as of June 30, 2021 decreased to 0.01% of gross loans excluding PPP loans compared to 0.24% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.03% as of June 30, 2020, as clients have generally been successful navigating impacts of the pandemic. In recent quarters, past dues have been positively impacted by COVID related relief granted to clients that provided those clients with the necessary support to maintain payment performance.



The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) decreased to $9.1 million, or 1.45% of gross loans (excluding PPP) at June 30, 2021, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.75%, at June 30, 2020, and declined from $10.7 million, or 1.75%, at March 31, 2021. The Bank recorded into income a $1.6 million recapture of loan loss provision during the current quarter primarily as a result of $32.9 million in upgrades of credits from the especially mentioned or watch category, as well as a slight improvement in economic and business condition factors. For the like quarter a year ago, the bank recorded a $1.0 million provision and during the first quarter of 2021, a $1.4 million recapture of loan loss provision. Net charge-offs remained at low levels and were $43,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $279,000 for the second quarter a year earlier, and net recoveries of $53,000 for the first quarter of 2021.

Total Deposits continued to increase during the quarter, increasing 15% to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $995.0 million from a year earlier, and increasing 4% from $1.10 billion at March 31, 2021. Year-over-year increases were primarily related to SBA PPP loan proceeds deposited in customers Bank of the Pacific accounts and also a generally higher level of client liquidity from reduced business investment and elevated savings patterns, and receipt of stimulus funds. The growth in noninterest-bearing deposits increased 36% from a year ago and represents 41% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company had no brokered deposits, compared to $3.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $2.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

Shareholder’s Equity was $118.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $109.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $115.1 million as of March 31, 2021. Regulatory capital ratios of both the company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the company’s leverage ratio at 9.1% and total risk-based capital ratio at 16.7% as of June 30, 2021. The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve. The company’s tangible book value per share increased to $10.03 compared to $9.04 a year ago. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Pacific Financial repurchased a total of 8,400 shares, or $105,000, under its share repurchase program.





Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $ Change % Change Assets: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Cash on hand and in banks $ 20,128 $ 15,175 $ 4,953 33 % $ 140,132 $ (120,004 ) -86 % Interest bearing deposits 307,773 280,129 27,644 10 % 3,250 304,523 9370 % Federal funds sold 23,965 23,316 649 3 % 17,635 6,330 36 % Investment securities 158,379 137,454 20,925 15 % 118,078 40,301 34 % Loans held-for-sale 37,777 19,439 18,338 94 % 19,477 18,300 94 % Loans, net of deferred fees 690,607 719,182 (28,575 ) -4 % 782,562 (91,955 ) -12 % Allowance for loan losses (9,078 ) (10,721 ) 1,643 -15 % (11,507 ) 2,429 -21 % Net loans 681,529 708,461 (26,932 ) -4 % 771,055 (89,526 ) -12 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast

Bankers' Bank stock, at cost 2,419 2,421 (2 ) 0 % 2,140 279 13 % Other assets 58,841 58,679 162 0 % 57,708 1,133 2 % Total assets $ 1,290,811 $ 1,245,074 $ 45,737 4 % $ 1,129,475 $ 161,336 14 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 1,144,033 $ 1,099,287 $ 44,746 4 % $ 994,960 $ 149,073 15 % Borrowings 13,881 13,919 (38 ) 0 % 14,031 (150 ) -1 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,884 16,772 (1,888 ) -11 % 11,092 3,792 34 % Shareholders' equity 118,013 115,096 2,917 3 % 109,392 8,621 8 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,290,811 $ 1,245,074 $ 45,737 4 % $ 1,129,475 $ 161,336 14 % Common Stock Shares Outstanding 10,429,133 10,437,378 (8,245 ) 0 % 10,607,617 (178,484 ) -2 % Book value per common share (1) $ 11.32 $ 11.03 $ 0.29 3 % $ 10.31 $ 1.01 10 % Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 10.03 $ 9.74 $ 0.29 3 % $ 9.04 $ 0.99 11 % Gross loans to deposits ratio 60.4 % 65.4 % -5.0 % 78.7 % -18.3 % (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.





Income Statement Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 9,318 $ 9,612 $ (294 ) -3 % $ 9,608 $ (290 ) -3 % Interest expense 324 387 (63 ) -16 % 625 (301 ) -48 % Net interest income 8,994 9,225 (231 ) -3 % 8,983 11 0 % Loan loss provision (1,600 ) (1,400 ) (200 ) 14 % 1,000 (2,600 ) -260 % Noninterest income 4,616 5,164 (548 ) -11 % 4,802 (186 ) -4 % Noninterest expense 10,497 10,504 (7 ) 0 % 9,810 687 7 % Income before income taxes 4,713 5,285 (572 ) -11 % 2,975 1,738 58 % Income tax expense 977 1,057 (80 ) -8 % 569 408 72 % Net Income $ 3,736 $ 4,228 $ (492 ) -12 % $ 2,406 $ 1,330 55 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,429,181 10,432,040 (2,859 ) 0 % 10,607,617 (178,436 ) -2 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,461,046 10,458,794 2,252 0 % 10,630,458 (169,412 ) -2 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ (0.05 ) -12 % $ 0.23 $ 0.13 57 % Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ (0.04 ) -10 % $ 0.23 $ 0.13 57 % Effective tax rate 20.7 % 20.0 % 0.7 % 19.1 % 1.6 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 18,930 $ 19,391 $ (461 ) -2 % Interest expense 711 1,326 (615 ) -46 % Net interest income 18,219 18,065 154 1 % Loan loss provision (3,000 ) 3,000 (6,000 ) -200 % Noninterest income 9,780 8,356 1,424 17 % Noninterest expense 21,000 18,952 2,048 11 % Income before income taxes 9,999 4,469 5,530 124 % Income tax expense 2,035 864 1,171 136 % Net Income $ 7,964 $ 3,605 $ 4,359 121 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,430,602 10,617,389 (186,787 ) -2 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,459,731 10,640,230 (180,499 ) -2 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 124 % Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 124 % Effective tax rate 20.4 % 19.3 % 1.1 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $ Change % Change Non-GAAP Net Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 3,736 $ 4,228 $ (492 ) -12 % $ 2,406 $ 1,330 55 % Loan loss provision (1,600 ) (1,400 ) (200 ) 14 % 1,000 (2,600 ) -260 % Income tax expense 977 1,057 (80 ) -8 % 569 408 72 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 3,113 $ 3,885 $ (772 ) -20 % $ 3,975 $ (862 ) -22 % Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROA, annualized 0.99 % 1.32 % (0.33 ) 1.53 % (0.21 ) Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROE, annualized 10.73 % 13.69 % (2.96 ) 14.70 % (1.01 ) For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Non-GAAP Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 7,964 $ 3,605 $ 4,359 121 % Loan loss provision (3,000 ) 3,000 (6,000 ) -200 % Income tax expense 2,035 864 1,171 136 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 6,999 $ 7,469 $ (470 ) -6 % Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROA, annualized 1.15 % 1.53 % (0.38 ) Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROE, annualized 12.23 % 14.03 % (1.80 )

Noninterest Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 351 $ 342 $ 9 3 % $ 315 $ 36 11 % Gain on sale of loans, net 2,882 3,535 (653 ) -18 % 3,335 (453 ) -14 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 126 126 - 0 % 129 (3 ) -2 % Other noninterest income Fee income 1,248 1,133 115 10 % 992 256 26 % Other 9 28 (19 ) -68 % 31 (22 ) -71 % Total noninterest income $ 4,616 $ 5,164 $ (548 ) -11 % $ 4,802 $ (186 ) -4 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 693 $ 822 $ (129 ) -16 % Gain on sale of loans, net 6,417 5,325 1,092 21 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net - - - - Earnings on bank owned life insurance 253 243 10 4 % Other noninterest income Fee income 2,381 1,910 471 25 % Other 36 56 (20 ) -36 % Total noninterest income $ 9,780 $ 8,356 $ 1,424 17 %

Noninterest Expense (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,148 $ 7,333 $ (185 ) -3 % $ 6,781 $ 367 5 % Occupancy 481 511 (30 ) -6 % 507 (26 ) -5 % Equipment 316 319 (3 ) -1 % 294 22 7 % Data processing 804 829 (25 ) -3 % 803 1 0 % Professional services 296 234 62 26 % 312 (16 ) -5 % State and local taxes 273 202 71 35 % 112 161 144 % FDIC and State assessments 82 81 1 1 % 8 74 925 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 80 77 3 4 % 83 (3 ) -4 % Communication 72 71 1 1 % 76 (4 ) -5 % Advertising 59 29 30 103 % 33 26 79 % Professional liability insurance 60 59 1 2 % 57 3 5 % Amortization 110 105 5 5 % 101 9 9 % Other 716 654 62 9 % 643 73 11 % Total noninterest expense $ 10,497 $ 10,504 $ (7 ) 0 % $ 9,810 $ 687 7 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,481 $ 12,847 $ 1,634 13 % Occupancy 992 1,029 (37 ) -4 % Equipment 634 578 56 10 % Data processing 1,633 1,549 84 5 % Professional services 522 513 9 2 % State and local taxes 475 257 218 85 % FDIC and State assessments 163 16 147 919 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 158 157 1 1 % Communication 144 144 - 0 % Advertising 87 81 6 7 % Professional liability insurance 119 112 7 6 % Amortization 215 198 17 9 % Other 1,377 1,471 (94 ) -6 % Total noninterest expense $ 21,000 $ 18,952 $ 2,048 11 %

Financial Performance Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Change June 30,

2020 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.19 % 1.44 % (0.25 ) 0.93 % 0.26 Return on average equity, annualized 12.87 % 14.90 % (2.03 ) 8.90 % 3.97 Efficiency ratio (1) 77.13 % 73.00 % 4.13 71.16 % 5.97 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.31 % 0.74 % 0.57 Return on average equity, annualized 13.87 % 6.73 % 7.14 Efficiency ratio (1) 75.00 % 71.73 % 3.27 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.





LIQUIDITY

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 % of

Total Mar 31,

2021 % of

Total $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 Total $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Cash on hand and in banks $ 20,128 4 % $ 15,175 3 % $ 4,953 33 % $ 15,227 5 % $ 4,901 32 % Interest bearing deposits 304,523 60 % 276,879 62 % 27,644 10 % 124,905 45 % 179,618 144 % Other interest earning deposits 3,250 1 % 3,250 1 % - 0 % 3,250 1 % - 0 % Federal funds sold 23,965 5 % 23,316 5 % 649 3 % 17,635 6 % 6,330 36 % Total 351,866 70 % 318,620 71 % 33,246 10 % 161,017 57 % 190,849 119 % Investment securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 65,102 12 % 47,870 10 % 17,232 36 % 44,242 16 % 20,860 47 % Mortgage backed securities 9,459 2 % 13,441 3 % (3,982 ) -30 % 15,366 6 % (5,907 ) -38 % U.S. Government and agency securities 19,235 4 % 15,263 3 % 3,972 26 % 4,101 1 % 15,134 369 % Municipal securities 62,467 12 % 58,761 13 % 3,706 6 % 52,314 19 % 10,153 19 % Corporate debt securities 2,017 0 % 2,018 0 % (1 ) 0 % 1,991 1 % 26 1 % Equity securities 99 0 % 101 0 % (2 ) -2 % 64 0 % 35 55 % Total 158,379 30 % 137,454 29 % 20,925 15 % 118,078 43 % 40,301 34 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 510,245 100 % $ 456,074 100 % $ 54,171 12 % $ 279,095 100 % $ 231,150 83 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities as a percent of total assets 40 % 37 % 25 %





LOANS

Loans by Category (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 % of

Gross

Loans Mar 31,

2021 % of

Gross

Loans $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 % of

Gross Loans $

Change %

Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 91,038 13 % $ 83,675 12 % $ 7,363 9 % $ 111,094 14 % $ (20,056 ) -18 % PPP 69,621 10 % 108,377 15 % (38,756 ) -36 % 130,507 17 % (60,886 ) 100 % Real estate: Construction and development 31,429 5 % 20,936 3 % 10,493 50 % 40,462 5 % (9,033 ) -22 % Residential 1-4 family 68,238 10 % 71,567 10 % (3,329 ) -5 % 82,154 10 % (13,916 ) -17 % Multi-family 38,764 6 % 33,950 5 % 4,814 14 % 32,955 4 % 5,809 18 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 149,209 22 % 154,850 21 % (5,641 ) -4 % 150,626 19 % (1,417 ) -1 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 161,450 22 % 166,072 22 % (4,622 ) -3 % 156,712 20 % 4,738 3 % Farmland 26,047 4 % 27,418 4 % (1,371 ) -5 % 31,054 4 % (5,007 ) -16 % Consumer 58,092 8 % 55,868 8 % 2,224 4 % 51,772 7 % 6,320 12 % Gross Loans 693,888 100 % 722,713 100 % (28,825 ) -4 % 787,336 100 % (93,448 ) -12 % Less: allowance for loan losses (9,078 ) (10,721 ) 1,643 (11,507 ) 2,429 Less: deferred fees (3,281 ) (3,531 ) 250 (4,774 ) 1,493 Net loans $ 681,529 $ 708,461 $ (26,932 ) $ 771,055 $ (89,526 ) Loan Concentration (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 % of Risk

Based

Capital Mar 31,

2021 % of Risk

Based

Capital Change June 30,

2020 % of Risk

Based

Capital Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 91,038 74 % $ 83,675 69 % 5 % $ 111,094 97 % -23 % PPP 69,621 57 % 108,377 90 % -33 % 130,507 114 % -57 % Real estate: Construction and development 31,429 26 % 20,936 17 % 9 % 40,462 35 % -9 % Residential 1-4 family 68,238 55 % 71,567 59 % -4 % 82,154 72 % -17 % Multi-family 38,764 32 % 33,950 28 % 4 % 32,955 29 % 3 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 149,209 121 % 154,850 128 % -7 % 150,626 132 % -11 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 161,450 131 % 166,072 137 % -6 % 156,712 137 % -6 % Farmland 26,047 21 % 27,418 23 % -2 % 31,054 27 % -6 % Consumer 58,092 47 % 55,868 46 % 1 % 51,772 45 % 2 % Gross Loans $ 693,888 $ 722,713 $ 787,336 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 219,091 178 % $ 216,687 179 % -1 % $ 220,042 193 % -15 % Total Risk Based Capital* $ 123,048 $ 120,934 $ 114,216 *Bank of the Pacific





DEPOSITS

Deposits by Category (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 % of Total Mar 31,

2021 % of Total $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 % of Total $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest-bearing demand $ 264,470 22 % $ 305,137 28 % $ (40,667 ) -13 % $ 288,274 30 % $ (23,804 ) -8 % Money market 192,653 17 % 186,887 17 % 5,766 3 % 168,570 17 % 24,083 14 % Savings 156,123 14 % 149,325 14 % 6,798 5 % 123,144 12 % 32,979 27 % Time deposits (CDs) 64,269 6 % 67,861 6 % (3,592 ) -5 % 72,402 7 % (8,133 ) -11 % Total interest-bearing deposits 677,515 59 % 709,210 65 % (31,695 ) -4 % 652,390 66 % 25,125 4 % Non-interest bearing demand 466,518 41 % 390,077 35 % 76,441 20 % 342,570 34 % 123,948 36 % Total deposits $ 1,144,033 100 % $ 1,099,287 100 % $ 44,746 4 % $ 994,960 100 % $ 149,073 15 %





The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures (unaudited) June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Change June 30,

2020 Change Well

Capitalized

Under Prompt

Correction

Action

Regulations Pacific Financial Corporation Total risk-based capital ratio 16.7 % 16.8 % (0.1 ) 15.1 % 1.6 N/A Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.4 % 15.5 % (0.1 ) 13.9 % 1.5 N/A Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.7 % 13.7 % - 12.1 % 1.6 N/A Leverage ratio 9.1 % 9.5 % (0.4 ) 10.2 % (1.1 ) N/A Tangible common equity ratio 8.2 % 8.3 % (0.1 ) 8.6 % (0.4 ) N/A Bank of the Pacific Total risk-based capital ratio 16.6 % 16.7 % (0.1 ) 15.0 % 1.6 10.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.4 % 15.4 % - 13.8 % 1.6 8.5% Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.4 % 15.4 % - 13.8 % 1.6 7.0% Leverage ratio 9.1 % 9.5 % (0.4 ) 10.1 % (1.0 ) 7.5%

The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis) For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 709,818 $ 724,259 $ (14,441 ) -2 % $ 762,502 $ (52,684 ) -7 % Gross loans without PPP $ 612,907 $ 620,808 $ (7,901 ) -1 % $ 661,275 $ (48,368 ) -7 % Loans held for sale $ 28,236 $ 27,203 $ 1,033 4 % $ 18,287 $ 9,949 54 % Investment securities $ 144,927 $ 129,178 $ 15,749 12 % $ 112,245 $ 32,682 29 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 308,196 $ 248,252 $ 59,944 24 % $ 89,941 $ 218,255 243 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,191,177 $ 1,128,892 $ 62,285 6 % $ 1,644,250 $ (453,073 ) -28 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 452,149 $ 360,175 $ 91,974 26 % $ 307,802 $ 144,347 47 % Interest bearing deposits $ 662,573 $ 689,302 $ (26,729 ) -4 % $ 601,443 $ 61,130 10 % Total Deposits $ 1,114,722 $ 1,049,477 $ 65,245 6 % $ 909,245 $ 205,477 23 % Borrowings $ 13,894 $ 13,931 $ (37 ) 0 % $ 15,832 $ (1,938 ) -12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 676,467 $ 703,233 $ (26,766 ) -4 % $ 617,275 $ 59,192 10 % Total Equity $ 116,399 $ 115,095 $ 1,304 1 % $ 108,455 $ 7,944 7 % For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Change June 30,

2020

Change Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.72 % 4.87 % (0.15 ) 4.59 % 0.13 Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.58 % 4.63 % (0.05 ) 4.96 % (0.38 ) Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.12 % 2.45 % (0.33 ) 2.71 % (0.59 ) Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 0.12 % 0.12 % - 0.21 % (0.09 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.16 % 0.19 % (0.03 ) 0.35 % (0.19 ) Cost of average borrowings 1.76 % 1.83 % (0.07 ) 2.56 % (0.80 ) Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.12 % 0.15 % (0.03 ) 0.27 % (0.15 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.17 % 3.49 % (0.32 ) 3.96 % (0.79 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.19 % 0.22 % (0.03 ) 0.41 % (0.22 ) Net interest spread 2.98 % 3.27 % (0.29 ) 3.55 % (0.57 ) Net interest spread without PPP 2.76 % 2.98 % (0.22 ) 3.76 % (1.00 ) Net interest margin (1) 3.06 % 3.35 % (0.29 ) 3.70 % (0.64 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 2.83 % 3.05 % (0.22 ) 3.89 % (1.06 ) (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 716,999 $ 722,799 $ (5,800 ) -1 % Gross loans without PPP $ 617,957 $ 660,829 $ (42,872 ) -6 % Loans held for sale $ 27,722 $ 14,290 $ 13,432 94 % Investment securities $ 137,096 $ 108,723 $ 28,373 26 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 278,390 $ 74,540 $ 203,850 273 % Interest-earning assets $ 1,160,207 $ 1,581,181 $ (420,974 ) -27 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 406,416 $ 273,541 $ 132,875 49 % Interest bearing deposits $ 675,864 $ 575,106 $ 100,758 18 % Total Deposits $ 1,082,280 $ 848,647 $ 233,633 28 % Borrowings $ 13,910 $ 16,204 $ (2,294 ) -14 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 689,774 $ 591,310 $ 98,464 17 % Total Equity $ 115,751 $ 107,655 $ 8,096 8 % Total Deposits excl. Brokered CDs 1,078,747 842,117 236,630 28.1 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Change Net Interest Margin Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.80 % 4.86 % (0.06 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.60 % 5.15 % (0.55 ) Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.28 % 2.86 % (0.58 ) Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 0.12 % 0.69 % (0.57 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.18 % 0.38 % (0.20 ) Cost of average borrowings 1.80 % 2.87 % (1.07 ) Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.13 % 0.31 % (0.18 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.32 % 4.27 % (0.95 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.21 % 0.45 % (0.24 ) Net interest spread 3.11 % 3.82 % (0.71 ) Net interest spread without PPP 2.86 % 4.01 % (1.15 ) Net interest margin (1) 3.20 % 3.98 % (0.78 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 2.93 % 4.15 % (1.22 ) (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.





Adversely Classified Loans and Securities (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change

% Change June 30,

2020 $

Change

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period $ 12,698 $ 14,200 $ (1,502 ) -11 % $ 9,269 $ 3,429 37 % Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 589 304 285 94 % 126 463 367 % Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status (4,605 ) - (4,605 ) 100 % - (4,605 ) -100 % Moved to nonaccrual - - - 0 % (219 ) 219 -100 % Principal payments, net (644 ) (1,806 ) 1,162 -64 % (1,032 ) 388 -38 % Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period $ 8,038 $ 12,698 $ (4,660 ) -37 % $ 8,144 $ (106 ) -1 % Impaired 3,357 3,748 (391 ) -10 % 1,606 1,751 109 % Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 11,395 $ 16,446 $ (5,051 ) -31 % $ 9,750 $ 1,645 17 % Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 46,723 $ 79,603 $ (32,880 ) -41 % $ 132,761 $ (86,038 ) -65 % Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 693,888 $ 722,713 $ (28,825 ) -4 % $ 787,336 $ (93,448 ) -12 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans 1.64 % 2.28 % 1.24 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP 1.83 % 2.68 % 1.48 % Allowance for loan losses $ 9,078 $ 10,721 $ (1,643 ) -15 % $ 11,507 $ (2,429 ) -21 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans 79.67 % 65.19 % 118.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans 270.42 % 286.05 % 716.50 % Adversely classified loans to total assets 0.88 % 1.32 % 0.86 % Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2 0.01 % 0.21 % 0.02 % Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status 0.01 % 0.24 % 0.03 % ¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals. 2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing





Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period $ 2,203 $ 2,392 $ (189 ) -8 % $ 1,622 $ 581 36 % Transfer to performing loans (138 ) - (138 ) -100 % - (138 ) -100 % Addition of nonaccrual loans - 202 (202 ) -100 % 219 (219 ) -100 % Moved to other assets owned - (265 ) 265 -100 % (169 ) 169 -100 % Principal payments, net (246 ) (126 ) (120 ) 95 % (12 ) (234 ) 1950 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % (234 ) 234 -100 % Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period $ 1,819 $ 2,203 $ (384 ) -17 % $ 1,426 $ 393 28 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 241 265 (24 ) -9 % - 241 100 % Total nonperforming assets $ 2,060 $ 2,468 $ (408 ) -17 % $ 1,426 $ 634 44 % Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period $ 1,545 $ 168 $ 1,377 820 % $ 278 $ 1,267 456 % Transfer to nonaccrual loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Addition of restructured performing loans - 1,382 (1,382 ) -100 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (7 ) (5 ) (2 ) 40 % (5 ) (2 ) 40 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % (93 ) 93 -100 % Total restructured performing loans, end of period $ 1,538 $ 1,545 $ (7 ) 0 % $ 180 $ 1,358 754 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - 0 % $ - $ - 0 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.13 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.22 %





Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 $

Change %

Change June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 693,888 $ 722,713 $ (28,825 ) -4 % $ 787,336 $ (93,448 ) -12 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 709,818 $ 724,259 $ (14,441 ) -2 % $ 762,502 $ (52,684 ) -7 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 10,721 $ 12,068 $ (1,347 ) -11 % $ 10,786 $ (65 ) -1 % Commercial - - - 0 % (303 ) 303 100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer (48 ) (46 ) (2 ) 4 % (51 ) 3 -6 % Total charge-offs (48 ) (46 ) (2 ) 4 % (354 ) 306 -86 % Commercial 4 38 (34 ) -89 % - 4 100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - 49 (49 ) -100 % 72 (72 ) -100 % Consumer 1 12 (11 ) -92 % 3 (2 ) -67 % Total recoveries 5 99 (94 ) -95 % 75 (70 ) -93 % Net recoveries/(charge-offs) (43 ) 53 (96 ) -181 % (279 ) 236 -85 % Provision to income (1,600 ) (1,400 ) (200 ) 14 % 1,000 (2,600 ) -260 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 9,078 $ 10,721 $ (1,643 ) -15 % $ 11,507 $ (2,429 ) -21 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.02 % -0.03 % 0.05 % 0.15 % -0.13 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.03 % -0.03 % 0.06 % 0.17 % -0.14 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.31 % 1.48 % -0.17 % 1.46 % -0.15 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.45 % 1.75 % -0.30 % 1.75 % -0.30 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 $

Change %

Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 693,888 $ 787,336 $ (93,448 ) -12 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 716,999 $ 722,799 $ (5,800 ) -1 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 12,068 $ 8,993 $ 3,075 34 % Commercial - (433 ) 433 -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % Consumer (95 ) (131 ) 36 -27 % Total charge-offs (95 ) (564 ) 469 -83 % Commercial 42 0 42 100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate 50 72 (22 ) -31 % Consumer 13 6 7 117 % Total recoveries 105 78 27 35 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) 10 (486 ) 496 -102 % Provision charged to income (3,000 ) 3,000 (6,000 ) -200 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 9,078 $ 11,507 $ (2,429 ) -21 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.00 % 0.07 % -0.07 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.00 % 0.07 % -0.07 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.31 % 1.46 % -0.15 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.45 % 1.75 % -0.30 %

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION



Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $1.29 billion and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem and Eugene, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

