Patriot Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.0 Million

The Bank continued to show improved net interest margins, core deposit growth, and lower operating expenses. The prepaid portfolio continues to be a low-cost funding source for the Bank and has increased substantially to $137.8 million as of June 30, 2021 from $50.0 million in July 2020. The portfolio growth provides a substantial improvement to the Bank’s net interest margin and overall funding costs. In addition, during the first half of 2021 the Bank recognized a gross payroll tax credit of $2.0 million under the Employee Retention Credit program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). Pre-tax income was $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding the employee tax credit, pre-tax income was $257,000 and $587,000 for the three months and six months periods, respectively.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.0 million, or $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.32 basic and diluted loss per share reported in the second quarter of 2020. On a year-to-date basis, net income was $1.9 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.60 fully diluted loss per share during the same year to date period in 2020.

Since 2020, the Bank had provided payment deferrals on approximately $232.7 million of loans as permitted under the CARES Act. A significant percentage of those loans deferred have now resumed normal payments. Loans remaining on deferral in conjunction with the CARES Act declined to $21.3 million at June 30, 2021.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “The Bank’s focus on improving its funding sources, asset quality and loan growth continues to have a positive impact on the Bank’s financial condition. Key additions to staff and ongoing process improvements will contribute to continued advancement of our pursuit of performance. We are pleased with the progress that we have made so far even in what remains a challenging economic environment.”

Financial Results:

As of June 30, 2021, total assets increased to $963.1 million, as compared to $880.7 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans totaled $660.5 million versus $719.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased from $685.7 million at December 31, 2020 to $761.2 million at June 30, 2021.

The Bank has substantially improved its deposit and funding mix over the past year. During the past six months, brokered deposits declined by $28.5 million while growth in core funding of $40.5 million and prepaid deposits of $63.5 million combined to produce growth in total deposits of 11% or $75.5 million for the six-month period. Excluding the planned reduction of brokered deposits, total deposits increased $104.0 million during the first half of 2021.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $5.9 million, an increase of $251,000 or 4.4% from the comparable period in 2020. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.1 million, an increase of $54,000 or 0.4% from the first half of 2020.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed strong improvement and was 2.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 2.59% for the comparable 2020 period. As economic activity continues to expand, loan balances are expected to grow, and coupled with reductions in funding costs, the Bank expects further improvements in net interest income.

The recovering economy, lower loan balances and lower pooled reserves resulted in no additions to the Bank’s allowance for loan and lease losses as compared to $1.7 million that was recognized in the first half of 2020. The majority of the provision in the first six-months of 2020 was primarily attributable to conditions and the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.54% of total loans, compared with 1.45% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest income was $753,000 and $389,000 for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Non-interest income was $1.2 million and $810,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in gains on sales of SBA loans in 2021.

Non-interest expense was $5.3 million and $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Non-interest expense was $10.7 million and $14.3 million for the year-to-date 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense in the first half of 2021 was primarily driven by an Employee Retention Credit of $2.0 million under the Employee Retention Credit program of the CARES Act and a reduction of $368,000 in regulatory assessments expense.

For the first half of 2021, a provision for income taxes of $702,000 was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $805,000 for the first half of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity was $65.9 million, compared with $63.2 million at December 31, 2020. Patriot’s book value per share rose to $16.69 at June 30, 2021, compared with $16.03 at December 31, 2020. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.10%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.04% and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.29%.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 27th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

Certain statements contained in Bancorp's public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 2,397 $ 3,006 $ 1,616 Interest bearing deposits 113,794 31,630 64,280 Total cash and cash equivalents 116,191 34,636 65,896 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 108,612 49,262 46,624 Other investments, at cost 4,450 4,450 4,450 Total investment securities 113,062 53,712 51,074 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,744 2,783 2,897 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,185 4,503 4,503 Gross loans receivable 670,896 730,180 792,500 Allowance for loan losses (10,362 ) (10,584 ) (11,148 ) Net loans receivable 660,534 719,596 781,352 SBA loans held for sale 2,636 1,217 7,579 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 6,207 6,620 5,624 Premises and equipment, net 32,824 33,423 33,962 Other real estate owned 1,216 1,906 2,400 Deferred tax asset, net 10,560 11,496 12,180 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,107 Core deposit intangible, net 319 343 586 Other assets 11,469 9,387 10,384 Total assets $ 963,054 $ 880,729 $ 979,544 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 218,374 $ 158,676 $ 97,360 Interest bearing deposits 542,824 526,980 685,728 Total deposits 761,198 685,656 783,088 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000 90,000 90,000 Senior notes, net 11,965 11,927 11,890 Subordinated debt, net 9,796 9,782 9,767 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,114 8,110 8,106 Note payable 893 994 1,094 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,607 3,786 3,773 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,619 7,255 7,654 Total liabilities 897,192 817,510 915,372 Commitments and Contingencies - - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - Common stock 106,409 106,329 106,251 Accumulated deficit (40,716 ) (42,592 ) (41,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 169 (518 ) (956 ) Total shareholders' equity 65,862 63,219 64,172 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 963,054 $ 880,729 $ 979,544





PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,267 $ 7,743 $ 9,111 $ 15,010 $ 19,144 Interest on investment securities 420 310 378 730 794 Dividends on investment securities 57 34 90 91 228 Other interest income 23 24 24 47 159 Total interest and dividend income 7,767 8,111 9,603 15,878 20,325 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 623 785 2,792 1,408 5,992 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 741 733 638 1,474 1,335 Interest on senior debt 228 229 228 457 457 Interest on subordinated debt 233 234 253 467 521 Interest on note payable and other 4 4 5 8 10 Total interest expense 1,829 1,985 3,916 3,814 8,315 Net interest income 5,938 6,126 5,687 12,064 12,010 Provision for loan losses - - 910 - 1,714 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,938 6,126 4,777 12,064 10,296 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 61 63 40 124 93 Deposit fees and service charges 64 65 66 129 180 Gains on sale of loans 258 94 72 352 84 Rental income 140 130 131 270 262 Gain on sale of investment securities 93 - - 93 - Other income 137 90 80 227 191 Total non-interest income 753 442 389 1,195 810 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 2,447 2,216 3,645 4,663 7,506 Occupancy and equipment expenses 778 920 921 1,698 1,870 Data processing expenses 362 350 371 712 761 Professional and other outside services 714 852 726 1,566 1,510 Project expenses, net 1 10 54 11 148 Advertising and promotional expenses 77 62 123 139 270 Loan administration and processing expenses 14 24 36 38 60 Regulatory assessments 208 228 364 436 804 Insurance expenses 75 60 78 135 148 Communications, stationary and supplies 144 145 133 289 253 Other operating expenses 466 528 439 994 931 Total non-interest expense 5,286 5,395 6,890 10,681 14,261 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,405 1,173 (1,724 ) 2,578 (3,155 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 383 319 (446 ) 702 (805 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,022 $ 854 $ (1,278 ) $ 1,876 $ (2,350 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.60 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.60 )





FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Performance Data: Net income (loss) $ 1,023 $ 854 $ (1,279 ) $ 1,876 $ (2,350 ) Return on Average Assets 0.46 % 0.39 % -0.52 % 0.42 % -0.48 % Return on Average Equity 6.35 % 5.39 % -7.89 % 5.87 % -7.11 % Net Interest Margin 2.82 % 2.99 % 2.46 % 2.90 % 2.59 % Efficiency Ratio 78.99 % 82.14 % 113.41 % 80.56 % 111.24 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 78.98 % 81.99 % 112.49 % 80.47 % 110.08 % % (decrease) increase in loans -0.85 % -7.33 % -3.22 % -8.12 % -2.42 % % increase in deposits excluding brokered deposits 10.96 % 4.66 % 7.68 % 16.14 % 15.30 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 24,524 $ 24,587 $ 21,593 $ 24,524 $ 21,593 Other real estate owned $ 1,216 $ 1,216 $ 2,400 $ 1,216 $ 2,400 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,740 $ 25,803 $ 23,993 $ 25,740 $ 23,993 Nonaccrual loans / loans 3.66 % 3.63 % 2.72 % 3.66 % 2.72 % Nonperforming assets / assets 2.67 % 2.91 % 2.45 % 2.67 % 2.45 % Allowance for loan losses $ 10,362 $ 10,426 $ 11,148 $ 10,362 $ 11,148 Valuation reserve $ 469 $ 477 $ 485 $ 469 $ 485 Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 10,831 $ 10,903 $ 11,633 $ 10,831 $ 11,633 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.54 % 1.54 % 1.41 % 1.54 % 1.41 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 42.25 % 42.40 % 51.63 % 42.25 % 51.63 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.61 % 1.61 % 1.47 % 1.61 % 1.47 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 44.16 % 44.34 % 53.87 % 44.16 % 53.87 % Gross loan charge-offs $ 80 $ 272 $ 691 $ 352 $ 735 Gross loan (recoveries) $ (17 ) $ (114 ) $ (13 ) $ (129 ) $ (54 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 63 $ 158 $ 678 $ 223 $ 681 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 16.69 $ 16.21 $ 16.30 $ 16.69 $ 16.30 Shares outstanding 3,947,276 3,944,272 3,935,841 3,947,276 3,935,841 Bank Capital Ratios: Leverage Ratio 10.10 % 10.12 % 9.03 % 10.10 % 9.03 % Tier 1 Capital 12.04 % 12.07 % 10.52 % 12.06 % 10.52 % Total Risk Based Capital 13.29 % 13.32 % 11.77 % 13.31 % 11.77 % (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares. Deposits: (In thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Non-interest bearing: Non-interest bearing $ 135,477 $ 99,344 $ 97,360 Prepaid DDA 82,897 59,332 - Total non-interest bearing 218,374 158,676 97,360 Interest bearing: NOW 36,085 30,529 26,941 Savings 99,264 98,635 70,230 Money market 123,327 131,378 165,658 Money market - prepaid deposits 54,922 15,011 - Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 152,700 160,968 194,388 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater 63,690 49,172 67,626 Brokered deposits 12,836 41,287 160,885 Total Interest bearing 542,824 526,980 685,728 Total Deposits $ 761,198 $ 685,656 $ 783,088 Total Prepaid deposits $ 137,819 $ 74,343 $ - Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $ 748,362 $ 644,369 $ 622,203



