Patriot Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.0 Million

Deposits grow 11%

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.0 million, or $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.32 basic and diluted loss per share reported in the second quarter of 2020. On a year-to-date basis, net income was $1.9 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.60 fully diluted loss per share during the same year to date period in 2020.

The Bank continued to show improved net interest margins, core deposit growth, and lower operating expenses. The prepaid portfolio continues to be a low-cost funding source for the Bank and has increased substantially to $137.8 million as of June 30, 2021 from $50.0 million in July 2020. The portfolio growth provides a substantial improvement to the Bank’s net interest margin and overall funding costs. In addition, during the first half of 2021 the Bank recognized a gross payroll tax credit of $2.0 million under the Employee Retention Credit program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). Pre-tax income was $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding the employee tax credit, pre-tax income was $257,000 and $587,000 for the three months and six months periods, respectively.

Since 2020, the Bank had provided payment deferrals on approximately $232.7 million of loans as permitted under the CARES Act. A significant percentage of those loans deferred have now resumed normal payments. Loans remaining on deferral in conjunction with the CARES Act declined to $21.3 million at June 30, 2021.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “The Bank’s focus on improving its funding sources, asset quality and loan growth continues to have a positive impact on the Bank’s financial condition. Key additions to staff and ongoing process improvements will contribute to continued advancement of our pursuit of performance. We are pleased with the progress that we have made so far even in what remains a challenging economic environment.”

Financial Results:

As of June 30, 2021, total assets increased to $963.1 million, as compared to $880.7 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans totaled $660.5 million versus $719.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased from $685.7 million at December 31, 2020 to $761.2 million at June 30, 2021.

The Bank has substantially improved its deposit and funding mix over the past year. During the past six months, brokered deposits declined by $28.5 million while growth in core funding of $40.5 million and prepaid deposits of $63.5 million combined to produce growth in total deposits of 11% or $75.5 million for the six-month period. Excluding the planned reduction of brokered deposits, total deposits increased $104.0 million during the first half of 2021.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $5.9 million, an increase of $251,000 or 4.4% from the comparable period in 2020. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.1 million, an increase of $54,000 or 0.4% from the first half of 2020.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed strong improvement and was 2.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 2.59% for the comparable 2020 period. As economic activity continues to expand, loan balances are expected to grow, and coupled with reductions in funding costs, the Bank expects further improvements in net interest income.

The recovering economy, lower loan balances and lower pooled reserves resulted in no additions to the Bank’s allowance for loan and lease losses as compared to $1.7 million that was recognized in the first half of 2020. The majority of the provision in the first six-months of 2020 was primarily attributable to conditions and the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.54% of total loans, compared with 1.45% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest income was $753,000 and $389,000 for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Non-interest income was $1.2 million and $810,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in gains on sales of SBA loans in 2021.

Non-interest expense was $5.3 million and $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Non-interest expense was $10.7 million and $14.3 million for the year-to-date 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense in the first half of 2021 was primarily driven by an Employee Retention Credit of $2.0 million under the Employee Retention Credit program of the CARES Act and a reduction of $368,000 in regulatory assessments expense.

For the first half of 2021, a provision for income taxes of $702,000 was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $805,000 for the first half of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity was $65.9 million, compared with $63.2 million at December 31, 2020. Patriot’s book value per share rose to $16.69 at June 30, 2021, compared with $16.03 at December 31, 2020. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.10%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.04% and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.29%.

About the Company:

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 27th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; and (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees.

           
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)            
                 
                 
(In thousands) June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020  
                 
Assets              
Cash and due from banks:            
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 2,397     $ 3,006     $ 1,616    
Interest bearing deposits   113,794       31,630       64,280    
    Total cash and cash equivalents   116,191       34,636       65,896    
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   108,612       49,262       46,624    
Other investments, at cost   4,450       4,450       4,450    
    Total investment securities   113,062       53,712       51,074    
                 
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   2,744       2,783       2,897    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,185       4,503       4,503    
                 
Gross loans receivable   670,896       730,180       792,500    
Allowance for loan losses   (10,362 )     (10,584 )     (11,148 )  
  Net loans receivable   660,534       719,596       781,352    
                 
SBA loans held for sale   2,636       1,217       7,579    
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   6,207       6,620       5,624    
Premises and equipment, net   32,824       33,423       33,962    
Other real estate owned   1,216       1,906       2,400    
Deferred tax asset, net   10,560       11,496       12,180    
Goodwill   1,107       1,107       1,107    
Core deposit intangible, net   319       343       586    
Other assets   11,469       9,387       10,384    
  Total assets $ 963,054     $ 880,729     $ 979,544    
                 
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
  Noninterest bearing deposits $ 218,374     $ 158,676     $ 97,360    
  Interest bearing deposits   542,824       526,980       685,728    
    Total deposits   761,198       685,656       783,088    
                 
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings   90,000       90,000       90,000    
Senior notes, net   11,965       11,927       11,890    
Subordinated debt, net   9,796       9,782       9,767    
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net   8,114       8,110       8,106    
Note payable   893       994       1,094    
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance   3,607       3,786       3,773    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   11,619       7,255       7,654    
    Total liabilities   897,192       817,510       915,372    
                 
Commitments and Contingencies   -       -       -    
                 
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock   -       -       -    
Common stock   106,409       106,329       106,251    
Accumulated deficit   (40,716 )     (42,592 )     (41,123 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   169       (518 )     (956 )  
    Total shareholders' equity   65,862       63,219       64,172    
                 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 963,054     $ 880,729     $ 979,544    
                 


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)                  
                         
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
                         
Interest and Dividend Income                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 7,267   $ 7,743   $ 9,111     $ 15,010   $ 19,144    
  Interest on investment securities   420     310     378       730     794    
  Dividends on investment securities   57     34     90       91     228    
  Other interest income   23     24     24       47     159    
    Total interest and dividend income   7,767     8,111     9,603       15,878     20,325    
                         
Interest Expense                    
  Interest on deposits   623     785     2,792       1,408     5,992    
  Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   741     733     638       1,474     1,335    
  Interest on senior debt   228     229     228       457     457    
  Interest on subordinated debt   233     234     253       467     521    
  Interest on note payable and other   4     4     5       8     10    
    Total interest expense   1,829     1,985     3,916       3,814     8,315    
                         
    Net interest income   5,938     6,126     5,687       12,064     12,010    
                         
Provision for loan losses   -     -     910       -     1,714    
                         
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,938     6,126     4,777       12,064     10,296    
                         
Non-interest Income                    
  Loan application, inspection and processing fees   61     63     40       124     93    
  Deposit fees and service charges   64     65     66       129     180    
  Gains on sale of loans   258     94     72       352     84    
  Rental income   140     130     131       270     262    
  Gain on sale of investment securities   93     -     -       93     -    
  Other income   137     90     80       227     191    
    Total non-interest income   753     442     389       1,195     810    
                         
Non-interest Expense                    
  Salaries and benefits   2,447     2,216     3,645       4,663     7,506    
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   778     920     921       1,698     1,870    
  Data processing expenses   362     350     371       712     761    
  Professional and other outside services   714     852     726       1,566     1,510    
  Project expenses, net   1     10     54       11     148    
  Advertising and promotional expenses   77     62     123       139     270    
  Loan administration and processing expenses   14     24     36       38     60    
  Regulatory assessments   208     228     364       436     804    
  Insurance expenses   75     60     78       135     148    
  Communications, stationary and supplies   144     145     133       289     253    
  Other operating expenses   466     528     439       994     931    
    Total non-interest expense   5,286     5,395     6,890       10,681     14,261    
                         
    Income (loss) before income taxes   1,405     1,173     (1,724 )     2,578     (3,155 )  
                         
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   383     319     (446 )     702     (805 )  
    Net income (loss) $ 1,022   $ 854   $ (1,278 )   $ 1,876   $ (2,350 )  
                         
    Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26   $ 0.22   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.48   $ (0.60 )  
    Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26   $ 0.22   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.48   $ (0.60 )  
                         


FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA                    
                           
                           
          Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      (Dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
                           
 Performance Data:                    
                           
    Net income (loss)   $ 1,023     $ 854     $ (1,279 )   $ 1,876     $ (2,350 )
    Return on Average Assets     0.46 %     0.39 %     -0.52 %     0.42 %     -0.48 %
    Return on Average Equity     6.35 %     5.39 %     -7.89 %     5.87 %     -7.11 %
    Net Interest Margin     2.82 %     2.99 %     2.46 %     2.90 %     2.59 %
    Efficiency Ratio     78.99 %     82.14 %     113.41 %     80.56 %     111.24 %
    Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs     78.98 %     81.99 %     112.49 %     80.47 %     110.08 %
    % (decrease) increase in loans     -0.85 %     -7.33 %     -3.22 %     -8.12 %     -2.42 %
    % increase in deposits excluding brokered deposits     10.96 %     4.66 %     7.68 %     16.14 %     15.30 %
                           
Asset Quality:                    
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 24,524     $ 24,587     $ 21,593     $ 24,524     $ 21,593  
    Other real estate owned   $ 1,216     $ 1,216     $ 2,400     $ 1,216     $ 2,400  
    Total nonperforming assets   $ 25,740     $ 25,803     $ 23,993     $ 25,740     $ 23,993  
                           
    Nonaccrual loans / loans     3.66 %     3.63 %     2.72 %     3.66 %     2.72 %
    Nonperforming assets / assets     2.67 %     2.91 %     2.45 %     2.67 %     2.45 %
    Allowance for loan losses   $ 10,362     $ 10,426     $ 11,148     $ 10,362     $ 11,148  
    Valuation reserve   $ 469     $ 477     $ 485     $ 469     $ 485  
    Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve   $ 10,831     $ 10,903     $ 11,633     $ 10,831     $ 11,633  
                           
    Allowance for loan losses / loans     1.54 %     1.54 %     1.41 %     1.54 %     1.41 %
    Allowance / nonaccrual loans     42.25 %     42.40 %     51.63 %     42.25 %     51.63 %
    Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans     1.61 %     1.61 %     1.47 %     1.61 %     1.47 %
    Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans     44.16 %     44.34 %     53.87 %     44.16 %     53.87 %
                           
    Gross loan charge-offs   $ 80     $ 272     $ 691     $ 352     $ 735  
    Gross loan (recoveries)   $ (17 )   $ (114 )   $ (13 )   $ (129 )   $ (54 )
    Net loan charge-offs   $ 63     $ 158     $ 678     $ 223     $ 681  
                           
Capital Data and Capital Ratios                    
    Book value per share (1)   $ 16.69     $ 16.21     $ 16.30     $ 16.69     $ 16.30  
    Shares outstanding     3,947,276       3,944,272       3,935,841       3,947,276       3,935,841  
                           
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
    Leverage Ratio     10.10 %     10.12 %     9.03 %     10.10 %     9.03 %
    Tier 1 Capital     12.04 %     12.07 %     10.52 %     12.06 %     10.52 %
    Total Risk Based Capital     13.29 %     13.32 %     11.77 %     13.31 %     11.77 %
                           
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.            
                           
                           
Deposits:                    
      (In thousands)                    
          June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020        
  Non-interest bearing:                    
  Non-interest bearing   $ 135,477     $ 99,344     $ 97,360          
  Prepaid DDA     82,897       59,332       -          
    Total non-interest bearing     218,374       158,676       97,360          
                           
  Interest bearing:                    
  NOW     36,085       30,529       26,941          
  Savings     99,264       98,635       70,230          
  Money market     123,327       131,378       165,658          
  Money market - prepaid deposits     54,922       15,011       -          
  Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000     152,700       160,968       194,388          
  Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater     63,690       49,172       67,626          
  Brokered deposits     12,836       41,287       160,885          
    Total Interest bearing     542,824       526,980       685,728          
                           
    Total Deposits   $ 761,198     $ 685,656     $ 783,088          
                           
    Total Prepaid deposits   $ 137,819     $ 74,343     $ -          
                           
  Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $ 748,362     $ 644,369     $ 622,203          
                           


Contacts:    
Patriot Bank, N.A. Joseph Perillo Robert Russell
900 Bedford Street Chief Financial Officer President & CEO
Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5954 203-252-5939
www.BankPatriot.com    




