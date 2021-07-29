checkAd

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

MATTOON, Ill., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Net income of $12.2 million, or $0.68 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $17.8 million, or $0.98 diluted EPS
  • Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 7.3% to $0.22 per share
  • Completed the bank merger and system conversion with Providence Bank in May
  • Acquired and integrated an insurance agency and a separate wealth management financial services firm with a combined annualized non-interest income of over $2.0 million
  • Announced pending acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company (“Delta”), parent to Jefferson Bank & Trust
  • Announced pending acquisition of a St. Louis based commercial lending team including a portfolio of loans of approximately $225 million and deposits of approximately $280 million

“The second quarter reflected very good financial and operating performance with strong earnings and the successful completion of the integration with Providence,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our earnings, adjusted for the acquisition and branch consolidation costs, are a record high. In addition, we continued our strategic focus on growing noninterest income and expanding our services for our customers by completing an acquisition in each of our insurance and wealth management business lines.”

“Lastly, we completed extensive due diligence on the pending acquisitions of both Delta Bancshares Company and a separate St. Louis based team and portfolio.   We are extremely excited to deepen our presence in the St. Louis market area with these two announced acquisitions. Delta has a long history providing financial services in the market and the lenders in the loan and deposit deal all worked with our current market President in the past. The former Providence employees did a great job in working with our customers through the integration and we are now in a great position to layer on these pending acquisitions to create an even larger Missouri presence.” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $6.0 million, or 16.3% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest income increased by $5.8 million and interest expense decreased $0.2 million from the previous quarter. The increases are primarily driven by the first full quarter with Providence included. Accretion income increased by $1.6 million in the quarter for a total of $2.8 million. This was partially offset by a decline in PPP fee income of $0.3 million to $2.0 million in total.   At quarter end, the Company had $7.1 million of deferred fee income on PPP loans remaining.     

In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $11.2 million, or 35.4%. The increase was primarily the result of the addition of Providence, the additional income from the PPP, and the active management to lower funding costs.            

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2021, which was an increase of six basis points compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields were flat, while the average cost of funds declined by six basis points as the Company continues to allow wholesale time deposits and FHLB advances to mature.

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased three basis points with earning asset yields down 16 basis points and average cost of funds lower by 13 basis points.   The current quarter included $2.0 million of PPP fee income compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The current quarter also included $2.8 million in accretion income compared to $0.5 million in the same period last year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $3.80 billion, representing a decrease of $146.8 million compared to the prior quarter. PPP loans decreased by $94.6 million and ended the period with $165.1 million outstanding. Excluding PPP, loans declined by $52.2 million in the quarter. The Company had a solid quarter of growth in loans from both new and existing customers, but experienced higher payoffs than normal more than offsetting the growth.      

The Company continues to see its loan deferrals trending lower. As of July 15, 2021, outstanding deferrals totaled $9.9 million, or 0.3% of the loan portfolio. It is not anticipated that any of the customers with outstanding deferrals will receive an additional deferral when they mature.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality measures continue to reflect a strong credit culture.   At quarter end, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.80%, and the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to non-performing loans was 180%.   Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets decreased in the quarter. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.65% at quarter end. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million during the second quarter compared to $0.7 million in the prior quarter. The Company recognized significant improvement in its classified loans during the quarter. Special mention loans decreased to $86.9 million and substandard loans decreased to $55.5 million.

Provision expense was recorded as a credit in the amount of $0.6 million in the second quarter compared to $6.1 million in the same quarter last year. The improving economic conditions combined with low levels of charge-offs and muted loan growth from higher payoffs resulted in a reduction to the ACL of $0.8 million. As of June 30, 2021, the ACL, excluding $165.1 million of PPP loans, was 1.50% of total loans.      

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $4.74 billion, which represented an increase of $1.6 million from the prior quarter. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.30% for the quarter compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter and 0.43% in the second quarter of 2020. The Company continues to reprice CD’s lower and let wholesale funding sources mature without replacement.               

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.3 million compared to $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.   The increase compared to the prior quarter was partially due to the full quarter inclusion of Providence. Both the insurance and wealth management divisions had strong quarters compared to what has typically been a more seasonally soft period. The Ag group within wealth management benefited from higher commodity prices driving larger management fees and more farm sales than historically occurs in the second quarter. Insurance and wealth management businesses represented approximately 54.7% of the Company’s noninterest income providing significant diversification and more stable revenue than other fee income.        

In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased $4.4 million, or 31.7%. Combined, insurance and wealth management business lines increased 26.4% over the same period last year. The other fee income services increased partially by the addition of Providence.           

Noninterest Expenses     

Noninterest expense for the second quarter totaled $46.0 million compared to $37.6 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the first full quarter inclusive of Providence, non-recurring acquisition costs of $5.8 million, and non-recurring branch consolidation costs of $1.2 million.        

In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expenses increased $19.9 million. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Providence and non-recurring costs.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2021 was 57.9% compared to 61.2% in the prior quarter and 53.7% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.91%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.92%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.51%
Leverage ratio 8.87%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase of $0.015, or 7.3% per share, to its quarterly dividend. The increase results in the amount of $0.22 payable on September 1, 2021 for shareholders of record on August 18, 2021.  

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $5.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 156 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid and Delta, such as discussions of First Mid’s and Delta’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and Delta, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and Delta will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Delta with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed transactions, including failure to obtain the required regulatory, shareholder and other approvals; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transactions on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the proposed transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and Delta; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and Delta’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and Delta; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the U.S., state and local governments, customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s and Delta’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s and Delta’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s and Delta’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information about the Merger and Additional Information
First Mid will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement will include a proxy statement of Delta that also constitutes a prospectus of First Mid, which will be sent to the shareholders of Delta. Investors in Delta are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus, which will contain important information, including detailed risk factors, when it becomes available. The proxy statement/prospectus and other documents which will be filed by First Mid with the SEC will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or by directing a request when such a filing is made to First Mid Bancshares, P.O. Box 499, Mattoon, IL 61938, Attention: Investor Relations; or to Delta Bancshares Company, 2301 Market Street, Saint Louis, MO 63103, Attention: John Dulle, Executive Vice President. A final proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to the shareholders of Delta.

Participants in the Solicitation
First Mid and Delta, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, are participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of First Mid is set forth in the proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 19, 2021. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources provided above. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the proposed transactions by reading the proxy statement/prospectus for such proposed transactions when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

                 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  
(In thousands, unaudited)
  
      As of
 		 
      June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
        2021       2020       2020    
                 
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 340,741     $ 417,281     $ 238,487    
Investment securities     1,231,998       887,169       727,154    
Loans (including loans held for sale)   3,796,304       3,138,419       3,205,262    
Less allowance for credit losses     (54,597 )     (41,910 )     (38,381 )  
Net loans       3,741,707       3,096,509       3,166,881    
Premises and equipment, net     82,099       58,206       58,905    
Goodwill and intangibles, net     139,995       128,120       130,656    
Bank owned life insurance     130,734       68,955       68,084    
Other assets       123,308       70,108       68,144    
Total assets     $ 5,790,582     $ 4,726,348     $ 4,458,311    
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,157,009     $ 936,926     $ 817,623    
Interest bearing       3,582,313       2,755,858       2,568,204    
Total deposits       4,739,322       3,692,784       3,385,827    
Repurchase agreement with customers   151,394       206,937       350,288    
Other borrowings     112,753       93,969       103,939    
Junior subordinated debentures   19,111       19,027       18,942    
Subordinated debt     94,326       94,253       -    
Other liabilities       57,610       51,150       50,042    
Total liabilities       5,174,516       4,158,120       3,909,038    
                 
Total stockholders' equity     616,066       568,228       549,273    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,790,582     $ 4,726,348     $ 4,458,311    
                 


                       
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)  
                       
      Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
      June 30,     June 30,  
        2021       2020         2021     2020    
Interest income:                      
Interest and fees on loans   $ 40,795     $ 31,382       $ 76,681   $ 61,409    
Interest on investment securities     5,739       4,077         10,581     8,666    
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   101       76         189     201    
Total interest income       46,635       35,535         87,451     70,276    
Interest expense:                      
Interest on deposits       2,262       3,105         4,746     6,966    
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase       57       158         127     352    
Interest on other borrowings     445       516         819     1,111    
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     139       0         279     0    
Interest on subordinated debt     985       174         1,969     392    
Total interest expense       3,888       3,953         7,940     8,821    
Net interest income       42,747       31,582         79,511     61,455    
Provision for loan losses     (560 )     6,136         11,576     11,617    
Net interest income after provision for loan   43,307       25,446         67,935     49,838    
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management revenues     5,016       3,827         9,942     7,453    
Insurance commissions       4,988       4,088         10,845     10,709    
Service charges       1,539       1,111         2,903     2,889    
Securities gains, net       73       287         77     818    
Mortgage banking revenues     1,691       1,236         3,100     1,544    
ATM/debit card revenue     3,141       2,239         5,840     4,226    
Other       1,836       1,097         3,326     2,756    
Total non-interest income     18,284       13,885         36,033     30,395    
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits     24,908       15,455         48,395     31,955    
Net occupancy and equipment expense     5,482       4,141         10,452     8,383    
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   1,966       (2 )       2,044     (48 )  
FDIC insurance       478       289         930     382    
Amortization of intangible assets     1,295       1,290         2,515     2,585    
Stationary and supplies       235       275         551     543    
Legal and professional expense     1,639       1,489         3,041     2,887    
Marketing and donations     507       314         1,009     795    
Other       9,503       2,847         14,676     6,347    
Total non-interest expense     46,013       26,098         83,613     53,829    
Income before income taxes     15,578       13,233         20,355     26,404    
Income taxes       3,357       3,096         4,025     6,268    
Net income     $ 12,221     $ 10,137       $ 16,330   $ 20,136    
                       
Per Share Information                      
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.68     $ 0.61       $ 0.92   $ 1.21    
Diluted earnings per common share     0.68       0.60         0.92     1.20    
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding     18,067,190       16,709,886         17,685,679     16,701,536    
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   18,120,210       16,756,794         17,738,699     16,748,444    
                       


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                             
          For the Quarter Ended
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
              2021       2021     2020       2020     2020  
Interest income:                            
Interest and fees on loans         $ 40,795     $ 35,886   $ 33,254     $ 32,151   $ 31,382  
Interest on investment securities           5,739       4,842     4,226       4,074     4,077  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits         101       88     90       70     76  
Total interest income             46,635       40,816     37,570       36,295     35,535  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits             2,262       2,484     2,617       3,168     3,105  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase       57       70     68       68     158  
Interest on other borrowings           445       374     371       395     516  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures           139       140     143       147     174  
Interest on subordinated debt           985       984     931       -     -  
Total interest expense             3,888       4,052     4,130       3,778     3,953  
Net interest income             42,747       36,764     33,440       32,517     31,582  
Provision for loan losses           (560 )     12,136     603       3,883     6,136  
Net interest income after provision for loan         43,307       24,628     32,837       28,634     25,446  
Non-interest income:                            
Wealth management revenues           5,016       4,926     5,232       3,468     3,827  
Insurance commissions             4,988       5,857     3,477       3,291     4,088  
Service charges             1,539       1,364     1,527       1,446     1,111  
Securities gains, net             73       4     193       95     287  
Mortgage banking revenues           1,691       1,409     1,870       1,661     1,236  
ATM/debit card revenue           3,141       2,699     2,369       2,367     2,239  
Other             1,836       1,490     879       1,250     1,097  
Total non-interest income           18,284       17,749     15,547       13,578     13,885  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits           24,908       23,487     19,151       15,346     15,455  
Net occupancy and equipment expense           5,482       4,970     3,962       4,363     4,141  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense         1,966       78     (20 )     110     (2 )
FDIC insurance             478       452     458       469     289  
Amortization of intangible assets           1,295       1,220     1,200       1,277     1,290  
Stationary and supplies             235       316     275       262     275  
Legal and professional expense           1,639       1,402     1,220       1,320     1,489  
Marketing and donations           507       502     434       387     314  
Other             9,503       5,173     3,651       3,393     2,847  
Total non-interest expense           46,013       37,600     30,331       26,927     26,098  
Income before income taxes           15,578       4,777     18,053       15,285     13,233  
Income taxes             3,357       668     4,484       3,720     3,096  
Net income           $ 12,221     $ 4,109   $ 13,569     $ 11,565   $ 10,137  
                             
Per Share Information                            
Basic earnings per common share         $ 0.68     $ 0.24   $ 0.81     $ 0.69   $ 0.61  
Diluted earnings per common share           0.68       0.24     0.81       0.69     0.60  
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding           18,067,190       17,299,927     16,735,926       16,728,191     16,709,886  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding         18,120,210       17,352,947     16,779,129       16,775,099     16,756,794  
                             


    FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.  
    Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
    (Unaudited)        
   
      As of and for the Quarter Ended  
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
        2021       2021       2020       2020       2020    
                         
Loan Portfolio                        
Construction and land development   $ 141,568     $ 165,376     $ 122,479     $ 167,515     $ 180,934    
Farm real estate loans     277,362       269,652       254,341       256,230       251,382    
1-4 Family residential properties     394,902       412,470       325,762       339,172       342,036    
Multifamily residential properties     274,910       297,984       189,632       139,255       141,015    
Commercial real estate     1,480,198       1,402,885       1,174,300       1,177,571       1,123,540    
Loans secured by real estate     2,568,940       2,548,367       2,066,514       2,079,743       2,038,907    
Agricultural operating loans     123,101       121,070       137,352       141,074       149,043    
Commercial and industrial loans     864,554       1,017,400       738,313       807,668       811,169    
Consumer loans       84,541       91,705       78,002       80,348       82,084    
All other loans       155,168       164,557       118,238       127,414       124,059    
Total loans       3,796,304       3,943,099       3,138,419       3,236,247       3,205,262    
                         
Deposit Portfolio                      
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,157,009     $ 1,185,181     $ 936,926     $ 837,602     $ 817,623    
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,418,717       1,268,882       1,031,183       1,053,691       938,710    
Savings deposits       598,232       668,098       499,427       485,241       474,545    
Money Market       842,771       803,946       748,179       736,262       625,361    
Time deposits       722,593       811,586       477,069       507,040       529,588    
Total deposits       4,739,322       4,737,693       3,692,784       3,619,836       3,385,827    
                         
Asset Quality                        
Non-performing loans   $ 30,410     $ 31,984     $ 28,123     $ 22,439     $ 23,096    
Non-performing assets     37,648       45,323       30,616       24,712       25,397    
Net charge-offs       261       702       608       349       631    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   179.54 %     173.27 %     149.02 %     186.80 %     166.18 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.50 %1   1.50 %1   1.41 %1   1.41 %1   1.30 %1  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.80 %     0.81 %     0.90 %     0.69 %     0.72 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.65 %     0.78 %     0.65 %     0.55 %     0.57 %  
                         
Common Share Data                      
Common shares outstanding     18,078,474       18,042,256       16,741,208       16,731,684       16,728,190    
Book value per common share   $ 34.08     $ 33.36     $ 33.94     $ 33.53     $ 32.84    
Tangible book value per common share (2)   26.33       25.68       26.29       25.80       25.02    
Market price of stock     40.51       43.93       33.66       24.95       26.23    
                         
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                      
End of period earning assets   $ 5,269,882     $ 5,374,848     $ 4,367,717     $ 4,130,186     $ 4,093,511    
Average earning assets     5,380,411       4,769,975       4,238,388       4,113,846       3,942,832    
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)   3.52 %     3.52 %     3.58 %     3.56 %     3.68 %  
Average rate on cost of funds     0.30 %     0.36 %     0.41 %     0.39 %     0.43 %  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2)     3.22 %     3.16 %     3.17 %     3.17 %     3.25 %  
Return on average assets     0.84 %     0.32 %     1.18 %     1.03 %     0.94 %  
Return on average common equity     8.00 %     2.78 %     9.66 %     8.31 %     7.47 %  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)     57.94 %     61.20 %     58.27 %     54.66 %     53.70 %  
Full-time equivalent employees     960       983       824       816       828    
                         
                         
1 Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.                      
2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.                  
                         


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.  
Net Interest Margin  
                     (In thousands, unaudited)    
    For the Quarter Ended March 2021    
    QTD Average       Average    
    Balance   Interest   Rate    
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS              
Interest bearing deposits $ 341,907     $ 87   0.10 %    
Federal funds sold   1,328       -   0.00 %    
Certificates of deposits investments   2,690       15   2.24 %    
Investment Securities:              
Taxable (total less municipals)   890,660       4,046   1.82 %    
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   270,791       2,143   3.17 %    
Loans (net of unearned income)   3,873,035       40,956   4.24 %    
                 
Total interest earning assets   5,380,411       47,247   3.52 %    
                 
NONEARNING ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks   91,497              
Premises and equipment   87,494              
Other nonearning assets   341,570              
Allowance for loan losses   (55,656 )            
                 
Total assets $ 5,845,316              
                 
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES              
Demand deposits $ 2,173,498     $ 1,027   0.19 %    
Savings deposits   640,479       123   0.08 %    
Time deposits   788,375       1,112   0.57 %    
Total interest bearing deposits   3,602,352       2,262   0.25 %    
Repurchase agreements   177,002       57   0.13 %    
FHLB advances   112,622       445   1.58 %    
Federal funds purchased   -       -   0.00 %    
Subordinated debt   94,302       985   4.19 %    
Jr. subordinated debentures   19,083       139   2.92 %    
Other borrowings   -       -   0.00 %    
Total borrowings   403,009       1,626   1.62 %    
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,005,361       3,888   0.39 %    
                 
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES              
Demand deposits   1,164,128     Average cost of funds 0.30 %    
Other liabilities   64,808              
Stockholders' equity   611,019              
                 
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 5,845,316              
                 
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 43,359   3.13 %    
                 
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.09 %    
                 
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.22 %    
                 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures  
(In thousands, unaudited)  
                             
          As of and for the Quarter Ended  
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,  
            2021       2021       2020       2020       2020    
                             
Net interest income as reported     $ 42,747     $ 36,764     $ 33,440     $ 32,517     $ 31,582    
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     43,359       37,359       34,040       33,084       32,118    
Average earning assets       5,380,411       4,769,975       4,238,388       4,113,846       3,942,832    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.22 %     3.16 %     3.17 %     3.17 %     3.25 %  
                             
                             
Common stockholder's equity     $ 616,066     $ 601,884     $ 568,228     $ 561,009     $ 549,273    
Goodwill and intangibles, net       139,995       138,606       128,120       129,287       130,656    
Common shares outstanding       18,078       18,042       16,741       16,732       16,728    
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 26.33     $ 25.68     $ 26.29     $ 25.80     $ 25.02    
                             


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures  
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)  
                             
          As of and for the Quarter Ended  
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,  
            2021       2021       2020       2020       2020    
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                      
Net Income - GAAP       $ 12,221     $ 4,109     $ 13,569     $ 11,565     $ 10,137    
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                        
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense   -       9,072       -       -       -    
Branch optimization costs       960                    
Integration and acquisition expenses     4,634       2,036       292       69       204    
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 5,595     $ 11,108     $ 292     $ 69     $ 204    
                             
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP     $ 17,816     $ 15,217     $ 13,861     $ 11,634     $ 10,341    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.98     $ 0.88     $ 0.83     $ 0.69     $ 0.62    
                             
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                        
Noninterest expense - GAAP     $ 46,013     $ 37,600     $ 30,331     $ 26,927     $ 26,098    
Foreclosed property income (expense)     (1,966 )     (78 )     20       (110 )     2    
Amortization of intangibles       (1,295 )     (1,220 )     (1,200 )     (1,277 )     (1,290 )  
Branch optimization costs       (1,215 )                  
integration and acquisition expenses     (5,866 )     (2,578 )     (369 )     (87 )     (259 )  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 35,671     $ 33,724     $ 28,782     $ 25,453     $ 24,551    
                             
Net interest income -GAAP     $ 42,747     $ 36,764     $ 33,440     $ 32,517     $ 31,582    
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)       612       595       601       566       537    
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 43,359     $ 37,359     $ 34,041     $ 33,083     $ 32,119    
                             
Noninterest income - GAAP     $ 18,284     $ 17,749     $ 15,547     $ 13,578     $ 13,885    
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     (73 )     (4 )     (193 )     (95 )     (287 )  
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 18,211     $ 17,745     $ 15,354     $ 13,483     $ 13,598    
                             
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 61,570     $ 55,104     $ 49,395     $ 46,566     $ 45,717    
                             
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)       57.94 %     61.20 %     58.27 %     54.66 %     53.70 %  
                             
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.            




