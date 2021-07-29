checkAd

Fortinet Unveils the Industry’s First High Performance Next-Generation Firewall with Integrated Zero Trust Network Access and Ransomware Protection to Secure Hybrid Data Centers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

FortiGate 3500F Offers Unparalleled Performance with Highest Security Compute Rating of 6x Performance Over the Industry Average and Protection Against the Growing Threat Landscape

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet 
“Adding to our industry-leading NGFW portfolio, FortiGate 3500F offers high performance and integrated networking and security at hyperscale for hybrid data centers. With the FortiGate 3500F, Fortinet is the only vendor that natively integrates access proxy capabilities in its NGFWs to turn on zero trust network access. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F further enables organizations to protect against evolving threats and rising ransomware attacks, delivering the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors - including TLS1.3 - to deliver consistent end-to-end security.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the FortiGate 3500F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to protect organizations with hybrid data centers against the ever-growing threat landscape and ransomware attacks. FortiGate 3500F offers some of the industry’s highest performance numbers, including TLS1.3, with automated threat protection post decryption. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F is built with zero trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities, further delivering consistent security and seamless user experience to any user at any location with its security-driven networking approach.

Evolving Threat Landscape Poses Security Risks Across Hybrid Data Centers
With the shift to work from anywhere, organizations are adopting hybrid data centers to increase operational agility by deploying some resources across multiple clouds while keeping other business critical applications and data in on-premises data centers for compliance and control. As the data center infrastructure becomes more distributed, however, the attack surface expands and more blind spots emerge, reducing visibility and increasing the potential for breaches and attacks. It’s critical for organizations to inspect encrypted flows to detect all type of attacks, especially malware that hides in secure channels, to prevent ransomware and the disruption of command and control attacks from stealing customer and corporate data.

Organizations also need a strategy to manage excessive implicit trust and provide inspection into the growing volume of encrypted traffic which is increasingly used by cyber adversaries to mask malicious traffic. Otherwise, organizations struggle to securely grow and accelerate digital transformation as their traditional security strategy and solutions can’t keep up with escalating business demands.

Securing Users, Data and Applications Everywhere
To address these challenges, FortiGate 3500F NGFW helps organizations ensure business continuity and advanced security for hybrid data centers. With the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating (SCR) of 6x IPsec, FortiGate 3500F NGFW secures the data center edge, core and interconnect by providing ultra-fast secure data center to data center paths to build disaster recovery sites. It also enables organizations to secure data center to cloud paths for cloud on-ramps with full compliance and controls. Other key highlights of the FortiGate 3500F include:

  • FortiGuard Security Services and Fortinet ASIC SPUs enable hyperscale protection for ransomware and advanced threats: FortiGate 3500F is powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC Security Processing Units (SPUs), like the NP7 and CP9. FortiGate 3500F offers the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors - including support of TLS1.3 - to detect attacks, like ZEUS, Trickbot, Dridex, and protect organizations from network, application and file-based attacks and many other sophisticated threats. FortiGate 3500F also natively integrates with FortiGuard Security Services. This further helps organizations protect themselves against network anti-virus, mail security, anti-DDoS, and similar functions, like IPS and anti-malware solutions.

  • Natively integrates access proxy capabilities, such as zero trust network access (ZTNA): FortiGate 3500F is the only NGFW in the industry that natively integrates access proxy capabilities to enable zero trust network access (ZTNA). This allows organizations to host applications anywhere with consistent policy controls to enable and secure hybrid workforce models with seamless and superior user experience.

  • Seamless user experience through consolidation: Fortinet further delivers a security-driven networking approach with FortiGate 3500F, which combines security and networking capabilities, including Secure SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access. An industry first, only Fortinet offers Secure SD-WAN, SD-Branch and ZTNA in one single offering.

Scaling Business with Superior Performance and Advanced Security
Powered by Fortinet’s ASIC SPUs, FortiGate 3500F offers some of the highest performance numbers for NGFW with 12x higher speeds than leading competitors. As a result, FortiGate 3500F delivers unparalleled performance levels and hyperscale to inspect, segment and secure locally hosted data and workloads at network speeds. Organizations are able to host business critical applications and provide secure access to corporate users, customers and partners.

Below is a comparison of the FortiGate 3500F compared against top firewalls on the market.

Specification  Fortinet 
FortiGate 3500F  		Industry  
Average  		Security Compute Rating3  Palo Alto Networks 
PA-5260  		Checkpoint 
SG-26000  		Cisco Firepower 
FPR-4125  		Juniper  
SRX540024 
               
Firewall  600Gbps   95Gbps  6x  60Gbps  106Gbps  80Gbps  135Gbps 
IPsec VPN  165Gbps  28Gbps  6x  28Gbps  40Gbps  14Gbps  30Gbps 
Threat Protection   57Gbps  29Gbps  2x  34Gbps  24Gbps  N/A  N/A 
SSL Inspection   64Gbps  8Gbps  8x  6.5 Gbps  -  8Gbps  N/A 
Concurrent Sessions  330M1  28M  12x  32M  10M  25M  45M 
Connections Per Second  4.8M1  771.5k  6x  586k  550k  1.1M  850k 
  1. Performance with hyperscale license applied
  2. SRX5400E-B1-AC, IPsec non-power mode​ 

Supporting Quotes

“Fortinet’s NGFWs provides organizations like DTDC Express Ltd with industry-leading high performance making it possible for us to remain agile and provide customers with superior user experience without compromising our security posture. With the increase in hybrid data centers and distributed users, Fortinet continues to innovate its Next-Generation Firewall portfolio with the FortiGate 3500F.”
-Mrinal Chakraborty, EVP IT & Innovations at DTDC Express Ltd., India

“Fortinet’s industry-leading NGFWs allow us to provide our customers with high performance and advanced security, which is especially essential to connect and secure today’s hybrid environments and workforce. The new FortiGate 3500F will enable us to deliver ZTNA capabilities and ransomware protection – both of which are critical to improving our customers’ security postures to combat the growing digital attack surface.”
-Mark Miller, General Manager, South at Kudelski Security

Additional Resources

About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact:
     
Stephanie Lira Peter Salkowski Ron Davis
Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700 408-331-4595 415-806-9892
pr@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com rdavis@fortinet.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortinet Unveils the Industry’s First High Performance Next-Generation Firewall with Integrated Zero Trust Network Access and Ransomware Protection to Secure Hybrid Data Centers FortiGate 3500F Offers Unparalleled Performance with Highest Security Compute Rating of 6x Performance Over the Industry Average and Protection Against the Growing Threat LandscapeSUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - John …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board