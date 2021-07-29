Scottie Resources Commences Drilling at Georgia Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce that a 2,000 metre diamond drill program has commenced on its Georgia Project, following up on bonanza grade gold hits from 2020 drilling. The Georgia Project was acquired from the recent merger with AUX Resources and hosts the past-producing Georgia River Mine. Georgia is located on the Portland Canal tidewater, 16 kilometres south of the town of Stewart, BC, in the prolific Golden Triangle.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “The location and the geology of the Georgia Project make is a very complementary asset for Scottie. Given its proximity to Stewart and our Cambria project, Scottie’s geologists are well acquainted with the rocks and were able to put together a well-designed drill program to advance newly identified ore shoots on this very high-grade gold target. With the addition of this drill to the Georgia project, we now have 3 drills turning in the Stewart mining camp.”