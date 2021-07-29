checkAd

Better Choice Company to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 12th at 8 30 a.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provide a business update. Additional details are available on the Company’s website: https://betterchoicecompany.com/.

Event: Better Choice Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-855-327-6837 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-631-891-4304 (International)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145923

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 26, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10015865.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Scott Lerner, CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Better Choice Company to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 12th at 8 30 a.m. ET NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board