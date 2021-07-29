Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses of Ontario’s Quinte Region

Across the communities of Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County, Rogers will invest over $140 million to connect more than 20,000 homes and businesses to reliable high-speed connectivity.

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever for Canadians. Working remotely, running a business, learning online and staying connected to the things and people that matter most requires connectivity. That is why Rogers is proud to be taking the next step in closing the digital divide by expanding its network to the communities of Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

“It is important that we continue to invest in our communities and today’s announcement will ensure that residents and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County have access to reliable internet,” said Phil Hartling, Executive Vice President, Service Expansion, Rogers Communications. “Connectivity is critical to study online, run a business, book a virtual appointment or stream your favorite show after a long day’s work so we are thrilled to be partnering with municipalities to bring connectivity and make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in these communities.”

As part of its $140 million investment, Rogers will expand its fibre network delivering fibre-to-the home technology, servicing more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County. Once completed, residents and business owners will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet with download speeds of up to 1.5 gigabit per second and Rogers’ leading IPTV service, Ignite TV.

“It’s great to know that Rogers is building on the Government of Canada’s ongoing investments, through the Universal Broadband Fund and Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) to make their way to us in new network expansions,” MP Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte. “The Bay of Quinte welcomes all investments in infrastructure that can help even more of our community members easily access the digital services and platforms that have become basic requirements for educational, professional, and personal communication purposes.”