EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric Field Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) is pleased to announce it has entered a strategic sales and marketing collaboration with Elea Vertriebs- und Vermarktungsgesellschaft (“Elea”) to develop food applications that jointly leverage the benefits offered by Elea’s Pulsed Electric Field (“PEF”) technology and EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) drying technology.

With over 175 installed systems, Elea is the world’s leading provider of PEF systems to the food and beverage industries. PEF works by gently puncturing the cell membrane of the organic material, whatever the size of cell, leading to enhanced product benefits. The PEF process is targeted, gentle and clean. Using PEF facilitates faster, easier water removal and softens the raw material being processed. The advantages of using PEF for dried products include greater yield, less product waste and improved economics. Taste, smell and colour in food products are all also enhanced through the use of PEF. Elea’s PEF accelerates drying times and can allow for the processing of higher capacities. EnWave believes that using PEF as a pre-treatment to REV will allow its licensed partners to innovate products of the highest quality and taste while improving processing economics.

EnWave has placed a 10kW REV machine at Elea’s state-of-the-art pilot plant facility in Quakenbruck, Germany to showcase the material benefits of marrying the two technologies for the production of dried fruit, vegetable, meat, seafood, dairy and confectionary products. EnWave will leverage this machine placement and the strategic collaboration with Elea to drive new business development and sales opportunities. Both Elea and EnWave have also appointed ScanStore A/S as a key European sales representative specializing in the advanced fruit and vegetable processing sector.

EnWave offers the most advanced, scalable vacuum-microwave technology in the world and has licensed REV technology to more than 45 companies throughout more than 20 countries globally. EnWave aims to work with the most innovative, market leading businesses and technologies to disrupt the verticals in which it operates. REV removes water uniformly from materials at controllable, low temperatures, allowing for the preservation of value-add attributes.

