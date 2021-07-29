Nuvei Adopts Alipay+ Solution, Connecting Global Merchants to More E-Wallet Users

MONTREAL and HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, and Alipay, the world’s leading digital payment platform operated by Ant Group, today announced a partnership that will connect Nuvei’s merchants with over 1.2 billion potential customers in the Asia Pacific region through the Alipay+ cross-border payment and merchant marketing solution. This includes access to a network of Asia’s leading local e-wallets.

By integrating with the Alipay+ solution, Nuvei is making cross-border payments easier for merchants to tap into more than 1.2 billion e-wallet users

Beginning in early 2020, Alipay started offering its partners a cross-border payment and merchant marketing solution, making it easy for businesses to accept different payment methods and conduct cost-effective digital marketing campaigns. The solution also makes it more convenient for users of Asia’s leading e-wallet service providers, including Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong S.A.R.), Kakao Pay (Republic of Korea), GCash (the Philippines), TrueMoney (Thailand), DANA (Indonesia), and Touch 'n Go (Malaysia) to transact easily with more businesses. In China, Alipay alone connects over 80 million businesses with more than one billion users.

Alipay and Nuvei are currently integrated for online purchases via hosted payment page or API, and its point-of-sale app for in-store purchases using a QR code. The adoption of the Alipay+ solution propels Nuvei to another level of global reach, further expanding its significant portfolio of payment methods. This enables Nuvei’s clients to seamlessly market to Alipay+’s partner e-wallet holders through a single API connection. Merchants will be able to accept one-time and recurring payments from Asia’s leading local e-wallet holders in the currency relevant to that payment method.

“We aim to consistently provide the most relevant payment options that open up more global commerce possibilities, expand our clients' potential customer base and drive new revenue streams. Our partnership with Alipay is yet another testament to this goal,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “The APAC region is an economic powerhouse and very attractive to growth-minded businesses. We're delighted to empower merchants to better market to this region while making the purchase experience as seamless as possible.”

“Alipay has always believed in global partnerships, supporting service providers to better serve their clients and unlock growth opportunities so that it becomes easier for merchants to do business anywhere,” said Yulei Wang, General Manager of Global Merchant Partnerships at Alipay. “With Nuvei’s integration into the Alipay+ solution, we look forward to enabling Nuvei to attract more Asian customers to its merchant network.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Alipay

Alipay is the leading digital payment platform in China, serving hundreds of millions of users, and connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions that offer inclusive financial services and digital daily life services such as food delivery, transport, entertainment, and healthcare.

