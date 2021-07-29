Fortinet Expands Security Services Offerings to Protect Digital Infrastructures

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet “As the digital attack surface expands with billions of edges that need to be protected, organizations are struggling to support an array of point security solutions and disparate services. Solution and services sprawl has now grown too difficult and too expensive to manage when they are siloed across various form factors. According to Gartner, organizations are moving towards security solutions with integrated services offerings. Fortinet is redefining services by expanding its security services options – which currently include FortiCare and FortiGuard – with FortiTrust, enabling a unified offering with one licensing model for flexible consumption options across networks, endpoints and clouds.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced an expansion to its FortiCare and FortiGuard security services offerings, adding a new security service called FortiTrust. FortiTrust security services offer user-based licensing across all networks, endpoints and clouds, which traditionally have been siloed. Initial service levels are being offered for zero trust network access (ZTNA) and identity verification, with more offerings forthcoming.

Redefining the Future of Security Services with FortiTrust

FortiTrust provides security services that follow the user across an organization’s entire security platform, enabling organizations to easily manage and secure across all form factors. Other benefits of the new offering include:

Flexible user-based licensing of security services , eliminating the need to track device counts or bandwidth consumption and making it easy to calculate total cost with built in volume discounts

Fortinet’s Expanding Security Services Portfolio