Wegmans Announces Plan to Open Manhattan Store in 2023

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wegmans Food Markets is bringing its unmatched customer service, restaurant foods, one-stop shopping, and consistent low prices to Manhattan with the announcement of its second NYC location, Wegmans and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) said today. The Manhattan Wegmans, scheduled to open in the second half of 2023, will be located at Vornado’s 770 Broadway, the former site of the Astor Place Kmart. Wegmans opened its first NYC store in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in October of 2019.

“We are delighted to be part of bringing the beloved Wegmans to Manhattan,” said Steven Roth, Vornado’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Wegmans is one of a kind and will be a best-in-class addition to Manhattan, both for the local neighborhoods and as a destination for residents from across the island. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans’ talented team on the opening of this signature location.”

Under the terms of the 30-year lease, Wegmans will occupy space on both the street and lower levels of 770 Broadway for a total of roughly 82,000 square feet. The building is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, at the nexus of downtown residential, retail and office locations, and occupies a full city block between 8th and 9th Streets and Broadway and Fourth Avenue. A 1.2-million-square-foot landmarked building, 770 Broadway is the historic Wanamaker's department store that Vornado transformed into one of Manhattan’s premier office and creative hubs catering to some of the world's best-known technology and media leaders.

“Wegmans has been a reliable partner in our Brooklyn community since day one, from local hiring of NYCHA neighbors to feeding first responders at the height of the pandemic,” said Lenny Singletary, Chairman of Community Board 2 Brooklyn. “I’m confident Wegmans’ commitment to community will serve their new neighbors in Manhattan well and foster a positive experience.”