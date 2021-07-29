checkAd

Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s Disease Drug Candidate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

  • Adhera to develop MLR-1019 (armesocarb) as a new class of drug for Parkinson’s Disease (PD), representing the only drug to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD
  • Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications
  • Companies expect to leverage existing safety and related data to move MLR-1019 directly into a Phase 2a clinical trial

Baton Rouge, LA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a letter of intent disclosed June 7, 2021, the Company has executed a definitive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC (“Melior Pharma 2”) defining the terms and conditions for which Adhera will license MLR-1019 (armesocarb) from Melior Pharma 2, for the initial purpose of developing a new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease (“PD”).

Adhera believes that leveraging decades of safety data and previous work conducted by Melior Discovery (“Melior”), an in vivo pharmacology-focused biopharmaceutical company and parent company of Melior Pharma 2, will qualify advancing MLR-1019 directly into a Phase 2a clinical trial for PD. To the best of either companies’ knowledge, MLR-1019 will be the only drug candidate in development that addresses both movement (e.g., facial masking, dyskinesia, etc.) and non-movement (e.g., sleep disorders, cognitive deficits, etc.) symptoms of PD.

Armesocarb is the active enantiomer of the racemic mixture mesocarb, a highly selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor first approved in the former Soviet Union in 1971. Mesocarb was marketed for certain psychiatric and central nervous system (CNS) indications until 2008, at which time the Russian manufacturer of mesocarb discontinued operations for reasons unrelated to the compound. The compound has a well-documented safety profile undergirded by use in more than one million patients across a wide therapeutic dosing range during its time on the market.

In its research, Melior discovered the unexpected benefits of MLR-1019 for PD, subsequently securing the intellectual property (“IP”) with several patents. Based upon Melior’s work, a clear understanding of MLR-1019’s mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, which is chemically related to armesocarb, Melior and Adhera believe that MLR-1019 represents a significant opportunity to address a large gap in therapeutics for PD. Specifically, it is theorized that MLR-1019 can potentiate the anti-Parkinsonian activity of levodopa (L-DOPA), a drug commonly prescribed for controlling movement symptoms of Parkinson’s and mitigate the L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) associated with L-DOPA therapy more effectively than amantadine and without the unpleasant adverse events.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s Disease Drug Candidate Adhera to develop MLR-1019 (armesocarb) as a new class of drug for Parkinson’s Disease (PD), representing the only drug to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PDArmesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board