Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s Disease Drug Candidate

Adhera to develop MLR-1019 (armesocarb) as a new class of drug for Parkinson’s Disease (PD), representing the only drug to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD

Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications

Companies expect to leverage existing safety and related data to move MLR-1019 directly into a Phase 2a clinical trial



Baton Rouge, LA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a letter of intent disclosed June 7, 2021, the Company has executed a definitive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC (“Melior Pharma 2”) defining the terms and conditions for which Adhera will license MLR-1019 (armesocarb) from Melior Pharma 2, for the initial purpose of developing a new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease (“PD”).

Adhera believes that leveraging decades of safety data and previous work conducted by Melior Discovery (“Melior”), an in vivo pharmacology-focused biopharmaceutical company and parent company of Melior Pharma 2, will qualify advancing MLR-1019 directly into a Phase 2a clinical trial for PD. To the best of either companies’ knowledge, MLR-1019 will be the only drug candidate in development that addresses both movement (e.g., facial masking, dyskinesia, etc.) and non-movement (e.g., sleep disorders, cognitive deficits, etc.) symptoms of PD.

Armesocarb is the active enantiomer of the racemic mixture mesocarb, a highly selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor first approved in the former Soviet Union in 1971. Mesocarb was marketed for certain psychiatric and central nervous system (CNS) indications until 2008, at which time the Russian manufacturer of mesocarb discontinued operations for reasons unrelated to the compound. The compound has a well-documented safety profile undergirded by use in more than one million patients across a wide therapeutic dosing range during its time on the market.

In its research, Melior discovered the unexpected benefits of MLR-1019 for PD, subsequently securing the intellectual property (“IP”) with several patents. Based upon Melior’s work, a clear understanding of MLR-1019’s mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, which is chemically related to armesocarb, Melior and Adhera believe that MLR-1019 represents a significant opportunity to address a large gap in therapeutics for PD. Specifically, it is theorized that MLR-1019 can potentiate the anti-Parkinsonian activity of levodopa (L-DOPA), a drug commonly prescribed for controlling movement symptoms of Parkinson’s and mitigate the L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) associated with L-DOPA therapy more effectively than amantadine and without the unpleasant adverse events.