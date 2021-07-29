checkAd

Liquid Media is Aggressively Pursuing Acquisitions, CEO Tells M&A News Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent run of media interviews and appearances, Ronald Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), discussed the Company’s aggressive acquisition goals and how its partnership with dotstudioPRO opens the distribution door to more than 815-million viewers worldwide via over-the-top (OTT) media platforms like Amazon Prime, Roku, Tubi and more. In lead up to the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Thomson’s in-depth industry conversation with indiefilmTO also revealed details for independent producers, mini-majors and studios that want to work with Liquid to have their professional projects packaged, financed, delivered and monetized.

As published by Mergermarket, a subscription-based news service for the global professional investment community, with readership of 200,000+, including investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, law and accounting firms, and other corporate advisors, Liquid “is eyeing roughly 20 acquisition targets, with its first three deals recently announced and two more ‘in very advanced stages,’” Thomson said.

“To date, Liquid Media has [focused on] companies with up to USD 10M in revenue, though [we] would look at larger deals,” Thomson told Mergermarket, which reports on corporate merger and acquisition (M&A) news. The article also detailed that “targets tend to be clustered in media and entertainment meccas such as Hollywood/Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, the UK, China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.”

Film Daily: Liquid’s Reach Nearly 1-Billion Households Worldwide

A story by Film Daily showcased the recent partnership between Liquid and dotstudioPRO, a technology, consulting and video distribution company that delivers SaaS-based content management, distribution, marketing and monetization solutions for the media, broadcast and entertainment sectors. In it, Thomson is quoted on the importance of industry alliances and the power they bring to Liquid’s recalibrated business model and four-stage solution engine.

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with dotstudioPRO. They are adding another powerful level of distribution for our content that brings our reach to nearly a billion households worldwide. It’s this distribution network, made up of all our partners, that gives Liquid Media Group’s library the full spectrum and highest level of delivery,” he said.

