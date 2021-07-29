checkAd

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. - NFT’s, Dividend Record Date and Payout Date established

globenewswire
29.07.2021   

DALLAS, TX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) ("The Company") announced today that the company (“BDGR”) and its management are happy to update its shareholders on new developments, “record date” and “payout date “for the dividend.  

The company, BDGR, is scheduled to payout the dividend to shareholders of ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) August 30th, 2021. The “record date” has been set for July 30th, 2021. The record date is the final “date of record” by which the dividend will be issued. Two shares of BDGR will be issued for each 1 share of PRPM held by the shareholder on that “day of record”. In addition, BDGR shareholders will receive a BlackDraco (B$D) coin as its own dividend for each share held.

Recently, ProTek Capital Inc., Acquired Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (BDGR). BDGR was acquired for the purpose of becoming an incubator for various forms of digital currencies, Blockchain codes/programming and NFT’s backed by a solid asset and inventories. BDGR is ready to publish the much-anticipated NFT’s and issue BlackDraco (B$D) digital coins (tokens) as an additional “bonus” to both groups of shareholders at BDGR and PRPM.  

“Our companies want to stay current with the recent trends and business developments in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and NFT’s. The day-to-day business and related activities will be greatly enhanced by each company having access to its own digital currency, and able to process it along with all the other “blockchain” based cryptocurrencies and tokens. We are integrating different sets of software and secured processing in order to enhance our abilities to take in payments, distribute payments and accommodate third party processing for others as an additional revenue generator for our companies. In the recent past, our group of investors who are associated with several publicly trading companies were able to combine and “share” several software packages and “Enterprise Solutions” among all the companies under its management. Software such as Payooze, S3cur3 3D, and Czedr (pronounced cheddar) are being integrated and absorbed in each “software Enterprise Solutions package” specifically designed and individually branded for each company. This is the most economical way for our team to develop the software and then share it among 7 publicly trading companies that we manage!” Explained Edward Vakser, Founder and business plan architect for the companies

