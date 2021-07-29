checkAd

CareCloud to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

SOMERSET, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (formerly MTBC, Inc., or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 786-204-3966 and referencing "CareCloud Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call." Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing access code 3169990.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com. To view CareCloud’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
(214) 597-8200

Media Inquiries:
Kaitlyn Mode
Corporate Communications Manager
CareCloud, Inc.
kmode@carecloud.com





