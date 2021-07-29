Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions

Sacha Gera brings experience in professional services, M&A and SaaSOTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY) a provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions …

Mr. Gera has nearly twenty years of experience working in technology for both start-ups and large multinational organizations, such as IBM , Nortel and CGI. His expertise lies in leading SaaS innovators towards achieving escape velocity, recurring revenue growth and profitability. Most recently, Mr. Gera led the $115M USD spinout of SaaS-based Kandy.io from Ribbon Communications.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY) a provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) segments is proud to announce the appointment of Sacha Gera as President, ITCS. Mr. Gera will be assuming leadership from Sandra Cote. Ms. Cote's planned retirement at the end of the calendar year provides time for a successful transition.

In 2019, Mr. Gera was named to the Forty Under 40, awarded by the Ottawa Business Journal and Ottawa Board of Trade. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, and a Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Systems Engineering) from Carleton University.

"Sacha Gera is an Ottawa-based leader with an excellent understanding of today's technology. His technology background and experience in professional services and SaaS is an excellent mix for our ITCS business. I am delighted to welcome Mr. Gera at this exciting time in the company's growth," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "I want to thank Sandra Cote for her efforts at Calian. Under her leadership, our IT segment doubled in size, improved margins and has evolved from a services business to a cyber and cloud solutions business."

"Calian has excellent momentum," said Sacha Gera, President, ITCS. "I look forward to building the portfolio and positioning Calian as a cyber and cloud leader in the Canadian, US and European markets."

Sacha will join Calian in September 2021.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com: