VTEX Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering (IPO)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, today announced that it closed on July 23, 2021, its initial public offering of 21,850,000 Class A common shares consisting of 16,726,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX (including 2,850,000 Class A common shares resulting from the exercise of the underwriters' option to exercise the green shoe) and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX's selling shareholders, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at a public offering price of $19.00 per Class A common share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021, under the symbol "VTEX."

VTEX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include investments for the development of software, products or technologies, investments in the international expansion of its operations, funding future opportunistic mergers, acquisitions, or investments in complementary businesses, and maintaining liquidity.

Founded by Geraldo Thomaz, co-CEO, and Mariano Gomide de Faria, co-CEO, VTEX was named by International Data Corporation (IDC), a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company is disrupting the digital commerce market by offering a composable, connected, and complete solution for enterprises with native capabilities including ecommerce, order management (OMS) and marketplace.

"The era of siloed software is ending and connected software is on the rise. VTEX is at the center of this revolution, helping enterprises drive digital commerce transformation and build customized experiences for their consumers," said Geraldo Thomaz, co-CEO of VTEX. "VTEX is the backbone of the digital commerce ecosystem with a network of businesses, consumers, suppliers, and partners in LATAM and is now extending this vision globally. We believe that our unique, connected platform vision makes us a leading choice for enterprises that want to transform and become digital."