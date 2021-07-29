checkAd

Insight Awarded NetApp 2021 North America Keystone Partner of the Year and SLED Partner of the Year

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, announced today that it has been named both the NetApp North America Keystone Partner of the Year in NetApp fiscal year 2021 (FY’21), for its strategic sales and marketing approach to drive significant growth in NetApp Keystone adoption, and the SLED Partner of the Year, for overall NetApp FY’21 revenue and year-over-year growth in the SLED market.

“NetApp’s Keystone offering and partner program have allowed Insight to address our joint clients’ needs for a more flexible consumption model. The program is structured extremely well to help our clients while also making sure Insight’s investment is protected,” said Juan Orlandini, chief architect, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation.

NetApp North America Partner Awards recognize partners who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to customer success and revenue growth across categories like cloud, flash, the FlexPod platform, the NetApp Keystone portfolio, and vertical/regional leadership — exhibiting differentiated specializations in key focus areas of the NetApp Unified Partner Program.

“Our partners are imperative to the success of our business, and I’m proud to honor the standout partners who contributed to a banner year at NetApp,” said Jim Elder, NetApp Channel Chief, North America. “I congratulate Insight on receiving the North America Keystone Partner of the Year award and SLED Partner of the Year award. Their partnership and investment in NetApp to become specialists who help customers get the most value out of their data are a testament to our joint success.”

The award-winning NetApp Unified Partner Program provides partners with a more flexible, consistent and simplified experience, allowing them to grow their business, to accelerate profitability, and to gain a competitive advantage with differentiated specializations. With the industry-leading NetApp portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, NetApp partners like Insight help clients put their data to work — wherever and whenever they need it.

“Our public sector clients are always looking for ways to improve service, stay secure and achieve their missions. Together with our Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation teams, we’re delivering NetApp’s Keystone storage as a service to transform the way they share data and secure it — all with a flexible consumption model that helps maximize their budget,” said Scott Friedlander, senior vice president, Insight Public Sector, Insight’s division serving the needs of federal, state, local and education government agencies.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. For the full list of NetApp North America Partner Awards for FY’21, read the NetApp press release.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

