Schneider National, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“In the second quarter, we continued to utilize our diverse portfolio to capitalize upon opportunities presented by challenging market conditions,” said Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer and President of Schneider. “Our asset-light segments accounted for 60% of revenues in the quarter, demonstrating the integration of our scaled, multimodal service offerings. Our Truckload segment operating ratio improved 700 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 to 84.5% despite the protracted driver capacity challenges. Our Intermodal segment grew both orders and revenue per order sequentially which contributed to nearly a 500 basis point sequential improvement in operating ratio. Our Logistics segment achieved record revenue and more than 100% earnings growth year over year, supported by constructive market conditions and further leverage of Schneider FreightPower.”

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a leading transportation and logistics services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“We continue to find solutions to serve our customers’ freight needs through our balanced enterprise platform,” Rourke continued. “We remain well-positioned to drive growth and deliver shareholder value through the remainder of this year and into 2022.”

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table summarizes the Company’s results of operations for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except ratios & per share amounts) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating revenues $ 1,360.8 $ 1,032.8 32% $ 2,589.4 $ 2,151.9 20% Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) 1,250.6 964.1 30% 2,389.0 1,980.2 21% Income from operations 125.8 63.4 98% 202.0 118.3 71% Adjusted income from operations 125.8 63.6 98% 202.0 117.3 72% Operating ratio 90.8 % 93.9 % 310 bps 92.2 % 94.5 % 230 bps Adjusted operating ratio 89.9 % 93.4 % 350 bps 91.5 % 94.1 % 260 bps Net income $ 106.5 $ 46.5 129% $ 161.3 $ 90.3 79% Adjusted net income 106.5 46.7 128% 161.3 89.6 80% Diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.26 131% 0.91 0.51 78% Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.26 131% 0.91 0.51 78% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 177.9 177.5 0.4 177.8 177.4 0.4

Enterprise Results

Enterprise net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $106.5 million, an increase of $60.0 million, or 129%, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Second quarter 2021 net income includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain related to the Company’s prior investment in TuSimple, a global self-driving technology company, who completed their initial public offering in April 2021.

Enterprise diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.60, compared to $0.26 in the same quarter a year ago. The Company’s TuSimple investment cited above contributed $0.08 to earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations – Reportable Segments

Truckload

Truckload revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) for the second quarter of 2021 were $475.2 million, an increase of $24.1 million, or 5%, compared to the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to effective yield management, including spot, contract, and premium freight opportunities, partially offset by reduced volume driven by lower network driver capacity. Truckload revenue per truck per week was $3,985, a sequential improvement of 8% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Truckload income from operations was $73.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $33.1 million, or 82%, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Yield management actions and $13.7 million of equipment gains during the second quarter more than offset the earnings impact of lower network driver capacity and higher driver-related costs. Truckload segment operating ratio was 84.5% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 91.5% in the first quarter of 2021 and 91.0% in the second quarter of 2020.

Intermodal

Intermodal revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) for the second quarter of 2021 were $274.0 million, an increase of $55.0 million, or 25%, compared to the same quarter in 2020 due to yield management and volume growth primarily in the Eastern rail network. Orders grew 16% compared to the same quarter in 2020 despite container fluidity issues due to extended customer dwell times and rail network disruptions. Revenue per order of $2,399 was 12% higher than the same quarter a year ago.

Intermodal income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $34.9 million, an increase of $23.9 million, or 217%, compared to the same quarter in 2020 driven by the factors affecting revenue discussed above, partially offset by higher rail and third-party dray costs. Intermodal operating ratio was 87.3% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 92.2% in the first quarter of the 2021 and 95.0% in the second quarter of 2020.

Logistics

Logistics revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) for the second quarter of 2021 were $430.7 million, an increase of $199.8 million, or 87%, compared to the same quarter in 2020 due to constructive market conditions and further leverage of Schneider FreightPower.

Logistics income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.0 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 107%, compared to the same quarter in 2020, primarily due to increased net revenue per order and volume growth. Logistics operating ratio was 96.1% in the second quarter of 2021, and 96.4% in the second quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

“We anticipate the excess demand condition to continue through the remainder of the year,” Rourke commented. “Based on our second quarter results and other market expectations, our updated full year adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast is $1.85 - $1.95, up from our prior guidance of $1.60 - $1.70. As a result of expected supply chain delays and higher equipment sales proceeds, our updated full year net capital expenditures guidance range is $325 million to $350 million, compared to our prior guidance range of $375 million to $425 million.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenues (excluding fuel surcharge), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures assists investors in understanding the business, as further described below. The non-GAAP information provided is used by Company management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The non-GAAP measures used herein have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

A reconciliation of net income per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share as projected for 2021 is not provided. Schneider does not forecast net income per share as the Company cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty various components of net income. The components of net income that cannot be predicted include expenses for items that do not relate to core operating performance, such as costs related to potential future acquisitions, as well as the related tax impact of these items. Further, in the future, other items with similar characteristics to those currently included in adjusted net income, that have a similar impact on the comparability of periods, and which are not known at this time may exist and impact adjusted net income.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 1,360.8 $ 1,032.8 $ 2,589.4 $ 2,151.9 Operating expenses: Purchased transportation 649.6 437.1 1,208.1 916.7 Salaries, wages, and benefits 275.6 247.8 542.7 512.2 Fuel and fuel taxes 70.0 42.1 133.8 103.0 Depreciation and amortization 73.2 72.3 146.3 142.1 Operating supplies and expenses 117.2 119.1 253.3 251.1 Insurance and related expenses 17.0 28.3 41.4 57.5 Other general expenses 32.4 22.5 61.8 52.0 Restructuring—net — 0.2 — (1.0) Total operating expenses 1,235.0 969.4 2,387.4 2,033.6 Income from operations 125.8 63.4 202.0 118.3 Other expenses (income): Interest income (0.4) (0.5) (1.2) (2.3) Interest expense 3.0 3.3 6.4 7.1 Other income—net (19.6) (2.1) (18.8) (7.5) Total other expenses (income) (17.0) 0.7 (13.6) (2.7) Income before income taxes 142.8 62.7 215.6 121.0 Provision for income taxes 36.3 16.2 54.3 30.7 Net income $ 106.5 $ 46.5 $ 161.3 $ 90.3 Weighted average shares outstanding 177.6 177.2 177.5 177.2 Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.51 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 177.9 177.5 177.8 177.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.51

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 490.5 $ 395.5 Trade accounts receivable—net 598.3 537.7 Other current assets 309.5 287.5 Net property and equipment 1,852.9 1,831.9 Other noncurrent assets 516.6 463.6 Total Assets $ 3,767.8 $ 3,516.2 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Trade accounts payable $ 337.2 $ 245.7 Current maturities of debt and finance lease obligations 100.7 40.4 Other current liabilities 281.6 248.5 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 207.1 266.4 Deferred income taxes 469.5 450.4 Other noncurrent liabilities 173.3 209.3 Shareholders’ Equity 2,198.4 2,055.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,767.8 $ 3,516.2

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 255.0 $ 319.8 Net cash used in investing activities (134.9) (110.1) Net cash used in financing activities (25.1) (47.5) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 95.0 $ 162.2 Net capital expenditures $ (99.5) $ (78.7)

Schneider National, Inc. Revenues and Income from Operations by Segment (unaudited) Revenues by Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Truckload $ 475.2 $ 451.1 $ 926.9 $ 920.5 Intermodal 274.0 219.0 529.8 457.0 Logistics 430.7 230.9 786.6 470.5 Other 88.5 89.8 186.9 189.2 Fuel surcharge 110.2 68.7 200.4 171.7 Inter-segment eliminations (17.8) (26.7) (41.2) (57.0) Operating revenues $ 1,360.8 $ 1,032.8 $ 2,589.4 $ 2,151.9

Income from Operations by Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Truckload $ 73.6 $ 40.5 $ 111.9 $ 77.1 Intermodal 34.9 11.0 54.9 27.3 Logistics 17.0 8.2 32.9 12.4 Other 0.3 3.7 2.3 1.5 Income from operations $ 125.8 $ 63.4 $ 202.0 $ 118.3

Schneider National, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators by Segment

(unaudited)

We monitor and analyze a number of KPIs in order to manage our business and evaluate our financial and operating performance. Below are our KPIs by segment.

Truckload

The following table presents the KPIs for our Truckload segment for the periods indicated, consistent with how revenues and expenses are reported internally for segment purposes. Descriptions of the two operations that make up our Truckload segment are as follows:

Dedicated - Transportation services with equipment devoted to customers under long-term contracts.

- Transportation services with equipment devoted to customers under long-term contracts. Network - Transportation services of one-way shipments.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dedicated Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) (1) $ 198.5 $ 172.2 $ 383.3 $ 348.3 Average trucks (2) (3) 4,156 3,891 4,140 3,898 Revenue per truck per week (4) $ 3,719 $ 3,448 $ 3,622 $ 3,475 Network Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) (1) $ 276.8 $ 279.3 $ 541.7 $ 571.1 Average trucks (2) (3) 5,131 6,350 5,272 6,325 Revenue per truck per week (4) $ 4,201 $ 3,426 $ 4,020 $ 3,511 Total Truckload Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) (5) $ 475.2 $ 451.1 $ 926.9 $ 920.5 Average trucks (2) (3) 9,287 10,241 9,412 10,223 Revenue per truck per week (4) $ 3,985 $ 3,434 $ 3,845 $ 3,497 Average company trucks (3) 6,930 7,366 6,995 7,339 Average owner-operator trucks (3) 2,357 2,875 2,417 2,884 Trailers (6) 36,519 36,141 36,519 36,141 Operating ratio (7) 84.5 % 91.0 % 87.9 % 91.6 %

(1) Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge), in millions, exclude revenue in transit. (2) Includes company and owner-operator trucks. (3) Calculated based on beginning and end of month counts and represents the average number of trucks available to haul freight over the specified timeframe. (4) Calculated excluding fuel surcharge and revenue in transit, consistent with how revenue is reported internally for segment purposes, using weighted workdays. (5) Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge), in millions, include revenue in transit at the operating segment level and, therefore does not sum with amounts presented above. (6) Includes entire fleet of owned trailers, including trailers with leasing arrangements between Truckload and Logistics. (7) Calculated as segment operating expenses divided by segment revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) including revenue in transit and related expenses at the operating segment level.

Intermodal The following table presents the KPIs for our Intermodal segment for the periods indicated. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Orders (1) 113,894 98,362 222,679 204,949 Containers 22,179 21,172 22,179 21,172 Trucks (2) 1,729 1,508 1,729 1,508 Revenue per order (3) $ 2,399 $ 2,145 $ 2,351 $ 2,160 Operating ratio (4) 87.3 % 95.0 % 89.6 % 94.0 %

(1) Based on delivered rail orders. (2) Includes company and owner-operator trucks at the end of the period. (3) Calculated using rail revenues excluding fuel surcharge and revenue in transit, consistent with how revenue is reported internally for segment purposes. (4) Calculated as segment operating expenses divided by segment revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) including revenue in transit and related expenses at the operating segment level.

Logistics The following table presents the KPI for our Logistics segment for the periods indicated. Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating ratio (1) 96.1 % 96.4 % 95.8 % 97.4 %

(1) Calculated as segment operating expenses divided by segment revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) including revenue in transit and related expenses at the operating segment level.

Schneider National, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

In this earnings release, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) revenues (excluding fuel surcharge), (2) adjusted income from operations, (3) adjusted operating ratio, (4) adjusted net income, and (5) adjusted diluted earnings per share. We also provide reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes the use of each of these non-GAAP measures assists investors in understanding our business by (1) removing the impact of items from our operating results that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance, (2) providing investors with the same information our management uses internally to assess our core operating performance, and (3) presenting comparable financial results between periods. In addition, in the case of revenues (excluding fuel surcharge), we believe the measure is useful to investors because it isolates volume, price, and cost changes directly related to industry demand and the way we operate our business from the external factor of fluctuating fuel prices and the programs we have in place to manage fuel price fluctuations. Fuel-related costs and their impact on our industry are important to our results of operations, but they are often independent of other, more relevant factors affecting our results of operations and our industry.

Although we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, they have limitations as analytical tools and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. You should not consider the non-GAAP measures in this report in isolation or as substitutes for, or alternatives to, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of unusual or infrequent items or other adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will not be affected by unusual or infrequent items or by other items similar to such adjustments. Our management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results in addition to using the non-GAAP measures.

Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP measures are made at the enterprise level, with the exception of fuel surcharge revenues, which are not included in segment revenues.

Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge)

We define “revenues (excluding fuel surcharge)” as operating revenues less fuel surcharge revenues, which are excluded from revenues at the segment level. Included below is a reconciliation of operating revenues, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, to revenues (excluding fuel surcharge).

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 1,360.8 $ 1,032.8 $ 2,589.4 $ 2,151.9 Less: Fuel surcharge revenues 110.2 68.7 200.4 171.7 Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) $ 1,250.6 $ 964.1 $ 2,389.0 $ 1,980.2

Adjusted income from operations

We define “adjusted income from operations” as income from operations, adjusted to exclude material items that do not reflect our core operating performance. Included below is a reconciliation of income from operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted income from operations. Excluded items for the periods shown are explained in the table and notes below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from operations $ 125.8 $ 63.4 $ 202.0 $ 118.3 Restructuring—net (1) — 0.2 — (1.0) Adjusted income from operations $ 125.8 $ 63.6 $ 202.0 $ 117.3

(1) Activity associated with the shutdown of the FTFM service offering.

Adjusted operating ratio

We define “adjusted operating ratio” as operating expenses, adjusted to exclude material items that do not reflect our core operating performance, divided by revenues (excluding fuel surcharge). Included below is a reconciliation of operating ratio, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted operating ratio.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except ratios) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total operating expenses $ 1,235.0 $ 969.4 $ 2,387.4 $ 2,033.6 Divide by: Operating revenues 1,360.8 1,032.8 2,589.4 2,151.9 Operating ratio 90.8 % 93.9 % 92.2 % 94.5 % Total operating expenses $ 1,235.0 $ 969.4 $ 2,387.4 $ 2,033.6 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenues (110.2) (68.7) (200.4) (171.7) Restructuring—net — (0.2) — 1.0 Adjusted total operating expenses $ 1,124.8 $ 900.5 $ 2,187.0 $ 1,862.9 Operating revenues $ 1,360.8 $ 1,032.8 $ 2,589.4 $ 2,151.9 Less: Fuel surcharge revenues 110.2 68.7 200.4 171.7 Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) $ 1,250.6 $ 964.1 $ 2,389.0 $ 1,980.2 Adjusted operating ratio 89.9 % 93.4 % 91.5 % 94.1 %

Adjusted net income

We define “adjusted net income” as net income, adjusted to exclude material items that do not reflect our core operating performance. Included below is a reconciliation of net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net income.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 106.5 $ 46.5 $ 161.3 $ 90.3 Restructuring—net — 0.2 — (1.0) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) — — — 0.3 Adjusted net income $ 106.5 $ 46.7 $ 161.3 $ 89.6

(1) Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP items is determined annually using the applicable consolidated federal and state effective tax rate, modified to remove the impact of tax credits and adjustments that are not applicable to the specific items. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP income, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP items may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.51 Non-GAAP adjustments, tax effected — — — — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.51

