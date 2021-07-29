checkAd

GTX Increases PPE Inventory in Preparation for New CDC Mandates and Back to School Mask Requirements

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”), a pioneer in the field of location based wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment, today announced it has increased its on hand inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) and kids face masks in preparation for the upcoming school season, as lawmakers across the U.S. start to reimpose COVID mask rules and telling Americans once again to wear masks indoors as the uber-contagious Delta variant continues to wreak havoc around the country.

GTX Corp has been positioning itself to provide children and young adult students with specialized PPE for them to return to school safely. Children have different needs than adults and want masks that are properly sized, comfortable, adjustable, and washable. They also want brighter colors or slogans printed on their masks. In addition to increasing its inventory levels of reusable, washable kid’s masks, the Company has also been increasing its inventory levels of other essential PPE such as KN95 masks, gloves, sanitizer, Antibody and Antigen test kits.

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone in K-12 schools to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, as per its updated masking guidelines on Tuesday. The CDC is also urging vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently recommend that all staff and students who are 2 years or older wear face masks unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit their use, it just made sense for GTX to plan ahead and increase its supply of PPE in anticipation for the increased demand.

“GTX Corp stands ready to provide face masks and other protective products for schools, students, businesses and the community at large this upcoming fall season in an effort to combat the growing delta variant. We have already seen a 300% to 400% increase in orders just over the past 10 days, as more news is released about the growing number of cases across the country,” stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

The popular social networking content management website findit.com (OTC: FDIT) also just added a GTX Corp PPE sub domain profile as GTX continues to see its Alexa ranking improve with its most recent ranking out of all the websites in the world down to 530,381 which represents a drop in over 415,00 in the past 90 days.

