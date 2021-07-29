checkAd

Nuinsco Announces 347m Intersection of Continuous Critical Metals & Phosphate Mineralization from Ongoing Infill Sampling Program at Prairie Lake

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI), is pleased to announce a continuous 347m intersection of Critical Metals and phosphate mineralization from diamond drilling at its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI), is pleased to announce a continuous 347m intersection of Critical Metals and phosphate mineralization from diamond drilling at its 100%‐owned Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, Ontario.

This previously unsampled diamond drill core from hole NP0809 has now produced a continuous 347m intersection, starting 3m from surface, of niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), phosphate (P2O5), and rare earth elements (REE) including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y). The sampling program is ongoing and will provide information to support the Company's goal of establishing a mineral resource at Prairie Lake; it is focussing on drill holes collared to intercept the Southwest (SW) Area (see map below) - this domain alone has an Exploration Target ("ET") of 435-515 million tonnes with grades as tabulated in the "Prairie Lake ET" table below.

"The Company is of course very pleased that analyses from the infill sampling program is producing such extensive domains of continuous rare earth, niobium, tantalum and phosphate mineralization," said Paul Jones, Nuinsco's CEO. "We will incorporate the new data ultimately with the aim of upgrading the ET to a resource estimate. We feel it is necessary to reiterate that this project is in a logistically excellent location, in a stable jurisdiction, has mineralization occurring at surface, has been the subject of a metallurgical program with good results, and is endowed with a diversity of increasingly sought-after elements and commodities including those defined as Critical Elements defined under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan ("CMMP"). The significance of this asset is not recognized, and it represents a substantial opportunity for the Company."

Foto: Accesswire

A total of 98 drill core samples were collected from NP0809, a 525.58m long diamond drill hole. A continuous interval of 347m has now been analyzed from 3m - 350m (approximately 200m vertically). NP0809 is one of ten holes from the southeast half of the SW Area target from which samples have been submitted for analyses so far this year (see map). Additional sampling, primarily from the northwest half of the SW Area target, will be completed later this summer.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

P2O5
(%)

Nb2O5
(%)

Ta2O5
(%)

Y
(g/t)

La 
(g/t)

Ce 
(g/t)

Nd 
(g/t)

Sm 
(g/t)

∑REE
(g/t)

                         
New intersections from current sampling program:
NP0809

3

17.05

14.05

3.35

0.121

0.002

68

262

594

299

52

1275

NP0809

69

108.59

39.59

3.27

0.082

0.004

67

277

611

311

54

1320

NP0809

119

132.88

13.88

1.94

0.176

0.005

61

243

582

295

53

1233

NP0809

176

205

29

3.04

0.165

0.003

80

340

774

360

60

1614

NP0809

257

285.87

28.87

2.25

0.139

0.004

55

255

571

272

47

1200

                         
Combined extended intersection incorporating all sampling:
NP0809

3

350

347

3.18

0.109

0.003

77

289

686

303

57

1411

∑REE = Sum of Y, La, Ce, Nd, Sm; Y - yttrium, La - lanthanum, Ce - cerium, Nd - neodymium, Sm - samarium;

P2O5 - phosphate, Nb2O5 - niobium oxide, Ta2O5 - tantalum oxide, 1g/t = 1 ppm

When combined with previously reported sampling (see press release dated January 7, 2008), the new results extend the continuous intersection in hole NP0809 to 347m of 0.109% Nb2O5 and 3.18% P2O5 with 0.003 % (30 g/t) Ta2O5 and 1411 g/t ∑REE.

Previous diamond drilling on the Prairie Lake property (2007 to 2010) has returned assays up to:

  • 1.008 % Nb2O5 over 1.0m (NP0711; 97.5-98.5m; carbonatite)
  • 23.08 % P2O5 over 0.44m (NP1005; 336.27-336.71m; carbonatite)
  • 474 g/t Ta over 1.0m (NP0711; 23.75-24.75m; ijolite)
  • 2380 g/t Nd, 1910 g/t La and 4160 g/t Ce over 1.06m (NP1007; 428.0-429.06m; carbonatite)
  • 590 g/t Sm and 887 g/t Y over 1.38m (NP1006; 165.92-167.3m; carbonatite)

The Prairie Lake project consists of 46 mineral claims covering an area of ~630 ha. Logistically Prairie Lake is superbly located, with ready access to power, road, rail and shipping infrastructure; it is easily accessed by an all-weather road from the TransCanada Highway 28 kilometres to the south. The mineralization identified is entirely contained within the Prairie Lake carbonatite complex; the ET of 515-630 million tonnes is defined by 59 diamond drill holes with grades as tabulated below.

All samples were analysed by Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were analysed for a whole rock and trace element ICP analytical package as well as for niobium, tantalum, and zirconium oxides using a fusion XRF method. An internal Quality Control Quality Assurance (QAQC) program was implemented with four QAQC samples (blanks and reference standards) added into the sampling stream.

Prairie Lake Drilling & Trenching by Target Area1:

   

SW

Jim's Showing

East

NE

Other Areas

Total

Historic Drill Holes (1969-1983)

Drill Holes

16

11

1

0

17

45

Metres

1351.7

938.4

34.1

0

1528.5

3852.7

Drill Holes (2007-2010)

Drill Holes

21

10

0

0

1

32

Metres

6632

1692.4

0

0

101

8425.4

Trenches (2010)

Trenching

1

0

2

2

0

5

Metres

377.7

0

433.0

754.55

0

1562.2

1 Trench lengths are calculated as cumulative length of samples along trench.

Prairie Lake ET2:

 

SW

Jim's Showing

East

NE

Total

REEs          
La (ppm) Lanthanum

275 - 340

295 - 360

305 - 370

200 - 250

280 - 340

Ce (ppm) Cerium

650 - 790

670 - 820

670 - 820

450 - 550

650 - 790

Sm (ppm) Samarium

55 - 70

55 - 70

55 - 70

50 - 60

55 - 70

Nd (ppm) Neodymium

295 - 360

290 - 360

320 - 390

235 - 290

300 - 360

Y (ppm) Yttrium

85 - 100

90 - 110

80 - 100

135 - 170

85 - 100

La+Ce+Sm+Nd+Y (ppm)

1360 - 1660

1400 - 1720

1430 - 1750

1070 - 1320

1370 - 1660

Additional Elements (as oxides)          
P2O5 (%) Phosphate

3.0 - 4.0

3.5 - 4.5

2.5 - 3.0

2.5 - 3.5

3.0 - 4.0

Nb2O5 (%) Niobium

0.095 - 0.115

0.100 - 0.120

0.040 - 0.050

0.085 - 0.105

0.090 - 0.110

Ta2O5 (ppm) Tantalum

18 - 25

25 - 30

5 - 7

10 - 12

18 - 21

Volume - m3 (million)

140 - 175

12 - 14

13 - 16

2 - 3

170 - 210

Tonnes (million)

435 - 530

35 - 45

40 - 50

7 - 8

515 - 630

2 The potential quantity and grade of the ET is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource. There is no National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects preliminary economic assessment in respect of the Prairie Lake ET.

Laura Giroux, P.Geo, Chief Geologist, acts as Nuinsco's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Giroux has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has four properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan, the Dash Lake gold property near Terrace Bay, the large multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobi­um, tantalum, phosphate) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, and the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To learn more, please visit www.nuinsco.ca or contact:

   

Paul Jones, CEO

Sean Stokes, Executive VP

Cathy Hume, Consultant

Instagram: @nuinscoresources

 

paul.jones@nuinsco.ca

sean.stokes@nuinsco.ca

cathy@chfir.com

416 868-1079 x 231

Twitter: @NWIResources

 

SOURCE: Nuinsco Resources Limited 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657591/Nuinsco-Announces-347m-Intersection- ...

Nuinsco Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuinsco Announces 347m Intersection of Continuous Critical Metals & Phosphate Mineralization from Ongoing Infill Sampling Program at Prairie Lake TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI), is pleased to announce a continuous 347m intersection of Critical Metals and phosphate mineralization from diamond drilling at its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter and YTD Fiscal Year ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Nuinsco Reports Drilling Results Grading up to 93.3g/t Gold from Sunbeam Project
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Nuinsco Continues to Extend Mineralized Intersections with Ongoing Infill Sampling Program at Prairie Lake Rare Metals Project
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Nuinsco Expands Critical Minerals Exposure with Option on the Zig Zag Lake Lithium Tantalum Property: Grades up to 1.68 Li2O over 7.9m and 0.168% Ta2O5 over 2.54m
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21Nuinsco Announces Closing of Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen