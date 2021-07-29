checkAd

Bayer Posts Additional Provision of $4.5 Billion for Roundup Litigation

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 15:03  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer Provides Update on Path to Closure of Roundup™ Litigation.Bayer posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollarsBayer sketched out two basic scenarios going forward to provide a path to closure of this …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer Provides Update on Path to Closure of Roundup™ Litigation.
  • Bayer posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollars
  • Bayer sketched out two basic scenarios going forward to provide a path to closure of this litigation
  • The first scenario is based on obtaining a favorable decision by the United States Supreme Court on a cross-cutting issue like federal preemption which would effectively and largely end the U.S. Roundup™ litigation
  • The second scenario assumes that the Supreme Court either declines to hear the Hardeman case or issues a ruling in favor of plaintiff – in that case the company would activate its own claims administration program
  • The company sees good chances for the first scenario and believes there are strong arguments for the U.S. Supreme Court to accept the case and ultimately render a supporting verdict
  • However, Bayer is also prepared for the second scenario to manage anticipated claims, through settlement and litigation, to ultimately bring an end to this litigation
  • For this second scenario, the company posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollars (3.8 billion euros), i.e. before tax and discounting in the second quarter 2021, reflecting the company’s potential long-term exposure


Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer Posts Additional Provision of $4.5 Billion for Roundup Litigation (PLX AI) – Bayer Provides Update on Path to Closure of Roundup™ Litigation.Bayer posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollarsBayer sketched out two basic scenarios going forward to provide a path to closure of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says
FLSmidth in Final Talks to Buy ThyssenKrupp Mining Business
Unibail Half Year EPS EUR 3.41
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Credit Suisse Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; Takes More Archegos Losses
MorphoSys Operating Loss Bigger Than Expected; Trims Top End of Guidance
Credit Suisse Falls More Than 3% as Earnings Miss Leave Lingering Questions
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:29 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer kurz im Minus - Bucht Glyphosat-Rückstellung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:59 UhrUBS stuft BAYER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09:23 UhrROUNDUP/Nach Explosion in Leverkusen: Polizei ermittelt am Unglücksort
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:48 UhrChempark-Firma bereitet Aufräum- und Bergungsarbeiten vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Umweltamt geht nach Explosion von Dioxinverbindungen in Rauch aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Chempark-Firma geht nach Explosion von Tod der Vermissten aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Lobbylisten: Strafe für Bayer-Kauf Monsanto von französischer Datenschutzbehörde
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21ROUNDUP: Bayer verliert PCB-Verfahren - Geschworene für Millionen-Entschädigung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21ROUNDUP: Suche nach Vermissten im Chempark Leverkusen - Hoffnungen sinken
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Bayer verliert PCB-Verfahren in USA - Geschworene für Millionen-Entschädigung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten