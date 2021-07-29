Bayer Posts Additional Provision of $4.5 Billion for Roundup Litigation Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 15:03 | 32 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 15:03 | (PLX AI) – Bayer Provides Update on Path to Closure of Roundup™ Litigation.Bayer posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollarsBayer sketched out two basic scenarios going forward to provide a path to closure of this … (PLX AI) – Bayer Provides Update on Path to Closure of Roundup™ Litigation.Bayer posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollarsBayer sketched out two basic scenarios going forward to provide a path to closure of this … (PLX AI) – Bayer Provides Update on Path to Closure of Roundup™ Litigation.

Bayer posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollars

Bayer sketched out two basic scenarios going forward to provide a path to closure of this litigation

The first scenario is based on obtaining a favorable decision by the United States Supreme Court on a cross-cutting issue like federal preemption which would effectively and largely end the U.S. Roundup™ litigation

The second scenario assumes that the Supreme Court either declines to hear the Hardeman case or issues a ruling in favor of plaintiff – in that case the company would activate its own claims administration program

The company sees good chances for the first scenario and believes there are strong arguments for the U.S. Supreme Court to accept the case and ultimately render a supporting verdict

However, Bayer is also prepared for the second scenario to manage anticipated claims, through settlement and litigation, to ultimately bring an end to this litigation

For this second scenario, the company posts an additional provision of a gross amount of 4.5 billion U.S. dollars (3.8 billion euros), i.e. before tax and discounting in the second quarter 2021, reflecting the company’s potential long-term exposure



