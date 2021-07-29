checkAd

BZ NOTICE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:05  |  19   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The Kanzhun class action lawsuit charges Kanzhun and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Kanzhun class action lawsuit is captioned Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543, was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey, and is assigned to Judge Kevin McNulty.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Kanzhun class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 10, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Kanzhun class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (ii) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (iii) Kanzhun needed to “to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks”; (iv) Kanzhun needed to “enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun issued a press release entitled “KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China” which announced in pertinent part, that “pursuant to the announcement posted by the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, [Kanzhun] is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority,” “[d]uring the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process,” and Kanzhun “plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities.” On this news, the price of Kanzhun’s American Depository Shares fell approximately 15%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Kanzhun securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Kanzhun Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BZ NOTICE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21BZ Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Kanzhun Limited Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited (BZ)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21BZ ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – BZ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21BZ CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Kanzhun Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kanzhun Limited, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten