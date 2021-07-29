checkAd

AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET, as well as the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

