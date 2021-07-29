checkAd

Pitney Bowes Names Nick Smith SVP Strategy, Product & Platform Management, Global Ecommerce; Taps Amazon Veteran Brent Cervenka to Lead Global Ecommerce Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:07  |  24   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services has appointed Nick Smith to the position of SVP Strategy, Product and Platform Management for Global Ecommerce. In this role, Smith will lead business strategy and be responsible for management of the company’s global parcel platform, including the quality and delivery of ecommerce services. As Smith moves into his new role, Brent Cervenka has joined Pitney Bowes from Amazon to become SVP, Global Operations for Global Ecommerce. His responsibilities include warehouse operations, maintenance, domestic and cross border transportation, and final mile delivery. Both executives will report to Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005675/en/

Nick Smith, SVP Strategy, Product and Platform Management, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes (Photo: Business Wire)

The executive moves are part of a months-long effort to recruit and promote the best talent in the ecommerce logistics space ahead of the 2021 peak shipping season. In addition to Smith and Cervenka, Pitney Bowes has added new talent in transportation, new regional vice presidents, and more than a dozen new facility directors from companies like Amazon, UPS and FedEx to lead the company’s ecommerce hubs across the U.S.

“We have assembled one of the strongest management teams in the industry as we head into the peak season,” said Zegras. “The ecommerce landscape has never experienced more opportunity, or more complexity. Our first priority for 2021 has been to fortify the talent on our strategy, operations and transportation teams at the executive level and in all of our warehouses ahead of peak. We’re excited about this team and what they will accomplish for our clients.”

Smith joined Pitney Bowes in 2009 in the Corporate Finance office. He has been with the Global Ecommerce business unit since 2015, serving in various leadership roles across finance, strategy, and operations. He has been instrumental in developing the business unit’s long-term strategy and played a critical role in the acquisition of Newgistics in 2017. Most recently, he led operations, helping the company expand its footprint and substantially increase parcel volumes.

Cervenka joins Pitney Bowes from Amazon where he spent the last 15 years in various leadership roles including Fulfillment, Sort Center operations and most recently Amazon Transportation Services, launching Amazon’s Sortation Center network in 2012 and first dedicated line-haul network in 2015. Cervenka has unique and broad experience driving the alignment of business initiatives while leading cross functional teams in large, dynamic organizations with dispersed workforces, including Amazon, Target Corp., and Citibank.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

