Logitech and Visionary Choreographer JaQuel Knight Drive Change For BIPOC Creators Through Copyright Protection and New Film

Last night, Logitech and award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight came together to recognize Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) creators at a dinner celebration that closed out #Creators4BIPOC month, a movement that aims to help address barriers disproportionately faced by BIPOC creators.

Knight and Logitech surprise Keara Wilson, creator of the "Savage" dance, with news that they will help her secure copyright of her choreography

In light of the recent Black TikTok strike and the importance of giving credit where it is due to choreographers and originators of dances, Logitech and Knight are helping ten BIPOC creators secure copyright of their choreography, paving the way for all creators to own and monetize their creations. The first six of these creators, who were surprised with the news and presented with labanotations at the celebration dinner are:

  1. Keara Wilson, creator of the “Savage” dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s song of the same name
  2. Young Deji, creator of "The Woah" dance
  3. Fullout Cortland, choreography to Doja Cat’s “Say So” performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
  4. Nae Nae Twins, creator of the “Savage Remix” dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s (feat. Beyoncé) song of the same name
  5. Chloe Arnold, “Salute A Legend” choreography for Syncopated Ladies
  6. Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter, creator of the “Up” dance to Cardi B’s song of the same name

“I am so thrilled to announce this collaboration with The JaQuel Knight Foundation and Logitech, a remarkable step in our goal toward creating a system of protection for young creators,” said JaQuel Knight. “The JK Foundation was ultimately started to provide a place of support for dancers (during an extremely fragile time in the pandemic, nonetheless), and to put the power back in the artists’ hands - not just for myself, but for the next JaQuel Knight. For all of the little boys and girls who look like me. The foundation’s hope is to impact, encourage, and inspire the next generation of artists, and build a community that supports each other. I am so inspired by this incredible group of choreographers and am so excited to be able to share this historic moment with them as we move toward real change in the commercial music and entertainment industries.”

