Link Reservations Inc./LinkResPet (LRSV) Preparing to Launch Its 2nd Mushroom Wellness Product Aimed At Stress & Anxiety For People

The new tincture product, tailored for people, will feature both CBD and a wide spectrum of functional mushrooms (including Lion’s Mane & Shiitake) which potentially can help the body with a better response to stress and anxiety. The new product when fully developed & launched for sale will be our 2nd mushroom wellness product for humans. Our first mushroom product can be purchased for sale on DailyLifeCBD.com utilizing #BTC/#Crypto and traditional forms of payment. Our expectation is to be done with development of our 2nd mushroom wellness product within six weeks.

London, UK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the “Company”), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it is preparing to develop & launch its second functional mushroom product via its subsidiary DailyLife CBD .

Since the pandemic, the Western world’s population has felt more isolated than ever, with already 13%+ of people from the USA taking some form of antidepressant medication. The lockdown of the pandemic has only exacerbated this with the increased use of SSRIs, alcohol, and street drugs.

There are two pandemics currently working their way through Western Culture, Covid and mental health. Drug and alcohol addiction are also mental health issues at their core. Poor mental health finds its way through every part of our institutions, economy, and family life.

Plant medicine and psychedelic medicine data are coming into focus and becoming clear that many people suffering from depression, anxiety, and PTSD can benefit from well-structured experiences with these tools.

For centuries, people have been turning to mushrooms as natural stress relievers. Our "De-Stress" mushroom wellness product will be a convenient and delicious way to reap all the benefits that mushroom supplements provide for the body and mind.

DailyLife CBD "De-Stress” product will feature an organic blend of several different medicinal mushrooms, including Lions Mane, Shiitake, Passiflora , Ashwaganda .By focusing on a variety of mushrooms the product is able to encompass multiple stress coping benefits & potentially aide in overall mental wellness. In addition, DailyLife CBD "De- Stress" also includes 250mg of hemp oil CBD extract and 100mg of vitamin C & MCT Oil plus botanicals known to promote healthy mood.