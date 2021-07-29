CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Tim Schools, President and CEO, Denis Duncan, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Lambert, Chief Credit Officer, and Chris Tietz, Chief Credit Policy Officer, will participate in the Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference on August 3, 2021.



A copy of the investor presentation to be used will be available prior to the event on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.