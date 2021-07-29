checkAd

Apollo Infrastructure Funds Invest $200 Million in FirstDigital Telecom

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:13  |  29   |   |   

Preferred Equity Investment Supports FirstDigital’s Acquisition of Veracity Networks and Broader Expansion

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have agreed to invest $200 million of preferred equity in FirstDigital Telecom (“FirstDigital” or the “Company”), a leading fiber-based carrier in the western United States.

The strategic investment will support FirstDigital’s growth strategy, inclusive of its recent acquisition of Veracity Networks LLC, a transaction that will position the Company as the largest fiber operator in Utah. In addition, the investment will provide the Company with liquidity to fund its longer-term growth plans.

“FirstDigital is a leading fiber operator in the southwest region, and we’re excited to leverage our telecoms infrastructure expertise and capital to help the company grow,” said Dylan Foo, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure at Apollo. “This investment provides FirstDigital with greater financial flexibility and strategic advice to bolster their position within the dynamic and competitive telecommunications industry, especially at a time where bridging the national digital divide is more important than ever. We look forward to supporting Wesley and his team, helping fuel the Company’s long-term growth plans.”

Apollo’s Andrew Kirby added: “Against a backdrop of strong industry tailwinds, we believe that FirstDigital is well positioned to capture a substantial market opportunity. This investment underscores our belief in the leading role that fiber operators will play in providing critical connectivity to enterprises and communities alike.”

"We see strong growth opportunities across our full suite of telecommunications services and are confident that the strategic investment by the Apollo Funds will support a transformative period for our company, starting with the integration of Veracity Networks,” said FirstDigital Founder, President and CEO Wesley McDougal. "Apollo knows our business and industry well, and we’re excited to have their support as we continue to build our network, solutions and high-capacity services for our business customers.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Infrastructure Funds Invest $200 Million in FirstDigital Telecom Preferred Equity Investment Supports FirstDigital’s Acquisition of Veracity Networks and Broader ExpansionNEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
Danone: Notification of availability of 2021 interim financial report
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board