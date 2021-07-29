Third Bench Holdings to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday August 4, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA) through its recent acquisition, announced today that Third Bench Holdings Will Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday August 4th, 2021.Third …

Third Bench invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA) through its recent acquisition, announced today that Third Bench Holdings Will Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday August 4 th , 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on August 4th, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO & Co-Founder, David Fair in real time.

Mr. Fair will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Fair will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Third Bench will be presenting at 11:30AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register using the below link to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1483461&tp_key=7916f7de23&s ....

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

THIRD BENCH Holdings is a holding company for three subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies offer products in categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 140 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of over $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

CONTACT:

Third Bench Holdings

175 S. Main Street #1410

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

https://thirdbench.com/

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NECA Contact:

Jeffrey M. Canouse

770-235-6053

jeff@necaholdings.com

jeffcanouse@gmail.com

https:/twitter.com/necaholdings

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: