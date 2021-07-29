NextMart, Inc. - New Management Team

checkAd

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR") (OTC PINK:NXMR) - NXMR would like to announce the resignations of its former officer and director, and the naming of Kathryn Gavin, a resident of the State of Arizona, as the new sole officer and director of the Company.

On June 17, 2021, the Company received the signed resignation Miro Zecevic, its former interim sole officer and director. Mr. Zecevic named Kathryn Gavin, a resident of the State of Arizona, as the new interim sole officer and director of the Company effective upon the acceptance of his resignation (June 17, 2021). The Company will update the corporate records with the State of Delaware to effectuate this change in the management in the next several days.

Ms. Gavin has previous experience with the administration and operation of an OTC Market's publicly quoted issuer. At the current time, Ms. Gavin is the sole operational officer and director of Hiru Corp. (HIRU), a Georgia corporation. Under Ms. Gavin's leadership, HIRU became current in its mandatory reporting obligations with OTC Markets (after being deficient for almost four years), successfully had its "Caveat Emptor" status removed for the first time in four years on June 25, 2021 and made two successful acquisitions in just less than one hundred and twenty (120) days at the helm.

Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" I am pleased to accept this interim position with the Company. I will be responsible for not only assisting the Company through the process of not only becoming "Pink Sheet Current" with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets"), but also with the identification and eventual acquisition of exciting new change in business direction. At that point, it is my plans to resign as the interim officer and director of NXMR and hand leadership over to a fully competent and experienced management team. As with my position with HIRU, I have one goal in mind during my tenure with NXMR, the maximization of shareholder value pure and simple".

The Company will be filing a Form 8-K during the week of July 26, 2021, to provide notice of this change its management team and updated financial statements and notes thereto. The Company has an active Twitter site at @CorporationNxmr and plans to have an active social media program moving forward in an effort to effectively disseminate material information to the public in an expeditious and quick manner.

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US
NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:
10119 East Winter Sun Drive
Scottsdale, Arizona 85262
Phone: (602) 499-6992
Web Site: https://nextmartcorporation.com/
Twitter: @CorporationNxmr
Email: info@nextmartcorporation.com
Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: NextMart, Inc.



