Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the growth of Orange Bank & Trust Company and HVIA, including providing capital to support growth of their operations, such as the expansion of lending and wealth management activities, to finance strategic acquisitions to the extent opportunities arise and for other general corporate purposes. The Company has no current plans, arrangements or understandings relating to any specific acquisition or similar transaction.

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), today announced the launch of its initial public offering of common stock. The Company is offering 900,000 shares. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 135,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $32.00 and $35.00 per share. The common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OBT."

Piper Sandler & Co. and Stephens Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by phone at 1-800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com, or Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, or by phone at 1-800-643-9691.

A Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No: 333-257781) relating to the common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. The common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the common stock, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The common stock to be offered in the initial public offering will not be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency.