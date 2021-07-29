ORLEN Group posts best results ever

Warsaw (ots) - For the second quarter of 2021, the ORLEN Group posted

record-high LIFO-based EBITDA of PLN 3.2bn, up by a remarkable PLN 1.2bn y/y.

The Group's strong market position has also been confirmed by its net profit of

PLN 2.2bn and 73% y/y growth in revenue, to PLN 29.4bn. The main contributors to

the Group's impressive performance were power generation and petrochemicals.

More than half of the ORLEN Group's sales revenues come from foreign markets.



LIFO-based EBITDA delivered by the power generation segment was in excess of PLN

1.2bn, while petrochemical production generated solid LIFO-based earnings of

over PLN 1bn, representing a fourfold y/y increase.





"The record-breaking financial figures booked by the ORLEN Group prove that ourvision of turning into a strong multi-utility player diversified across multiplesectors is coherent, effectively pursued and designed to address all thecontemporary challenges faced by Oil&Gas. Despite the challenging environmentour results were even better than in the record years of 2015-2018, which weremarked by strong macroeconomic tailwinds for the refining market. As a result,we are on a firm financial footing keeping us safely on track to meet ourbusiness objectives. PKN ORLEN, as the leader of the energy transformation, isnow engaged in its largest investment programme geared towards strengthening allbusiness areas. The benefits are already being seen in the profitable growth ofeach segment and their active contribution to furthering our strategic vision.Add in the safe green finance framework and our continued commitment tosustainable development, and you will get a full picture of the modernORLEN2030, which we are consistently working towards. Without investing tobolster the Polish business and economy, consolidating key capabilities ofPolish companies and fast-tracking research and development efforts, we will notbe able to follow through with the envisioned energy transition for Poland,"says Daniel Obajtek, President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board.In the second quarter of 2021, the ORLEN Group reported:- all-time high net profit of PLN 2.2bn; PLN 1.9bn y/y increase- LIFO-based EBITDA at a historically record level of PLN 3.2bn; PLN 1.2bn y/yincrease*- sales of 9.3 million tonnes; 9% y/y increase- revenue of PLN 29.4bn; 73% y/y increase* comparing results excluding non-recurring events, including, among others,gain on a bargain purchase