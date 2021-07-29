PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report the, global monoclonal antibodies market was pegged at $146.64 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $390.58 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of various cancer types, increase in demand for cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, and surge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market. However, low demand in underdeveloped countries hampers the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, several growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to unlock worthwhile opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 scenario-

Increase in necessity for treatments available on a global scale has propelled rapid development of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

As a result, COVID-19 infection boosted growth and opportunities for the key players of the monoclonal antibodies market.

The human segment to dominate throughout the forecast period-

Based on source, the human segment held the highest market share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the total revenue share. The segment, furthermore, is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in integration of advanced technology such as phage or yeast display, and transgenic mice, for human monoclonal antibodies generation, increase in usage for treatment of various chronic diseases, employment of advanced genetic engineering technology, increase in government support in infection control & management, and increase in number of product approvals.