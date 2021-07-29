checkAd

Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach $390.58 Bn, Globally at 10.2% CAGR by 2030 Says AMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:15  |  40   |   |   

Rise in prevalence of various cancer types and increase in demand for cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, propel the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market

PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report the, global monoclonal antibodies market was pegged at $146.64 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $390.58 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of various cancer types, increase in demand for cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, and surge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market. However, low demand in underdeveloped countries hampers the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, several growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to unlock worthwhile opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12154

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Increase in necessity for treatments available on a global scale has propelled rapid development of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
  • As a result, COVID-19 infection boosted growth and opportunities for the key players of the monoclonal antibodies market.

The human segment to dominate throughout the forecast period-

Based on source, the human segment held the highest market share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the total revenue share. The segment, furthermore, is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in integration of advanced technology such as phage or yeast display, and transgenic mice, for human monoclonal antibodies generation, increase in usage for treatment of various chronic diseases, employment of advanced genetic engineering technology, increase in government support in infection control & management, and increase in number of product approvals.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach $390.58 Bn, Globally at 10.2% CAGR by 2030 Says AMR Rise in prevalence of various cancer types and increase in demand for cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, propel the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Olympic Broadcasting Services Hosted in the Cloud for the First Time
Japan Airlines goes live with IBS Software to Manage its International Cargo Operations
Kolibri Announces 2021 AGM Results
HYPE GVA 2.0 NFTs Startup, MyLads, seals an investment round of €7.6M
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...