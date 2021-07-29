GenTech’s Nature Soothie Brand Products Now Available at Whole Foods

Nature Soothie has officially launched its Immune Soothie and Tummy Soothie in select Whole Foods Market locations initially in the Rocky Mountain and Southern Pacific regions, with the potential to expand to locations across North America.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods marketplaces ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ), is excited to announce that its recent acquisition, Nature Spoon LLC (“Nature Soothie”), the producer of Nature Soothie branded herbal supplement lollipops for children, is now available at Whole Foods Market locations.

“We are thrilled to hit the Whole Foods marketplace, and we hope to launch in other regions very soon as Nature Soothie products fit the Whole Foods customer base demo perfectly,” remarked Sara Zolfaghari, Founder of Nature Soothie. “Our products are not only made with all-natural ingredients, but also offer an innovative delivery format for herbal supplements for kids: LOLLIPOPS!”

Management notes that the Company has been ramping up inventory and is about to place the largest order for products in its history.

Nature Soothie is positioned to ride a strong trend in the children’s supplements market. According to recent analysis from ReportLinker , the child and maternal dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% through 2024, driven by growth in the popularity of complementary and alternative medicines, which include herbal supplements.

Zolfaghari added, “I remember walking through the children’s supplement aisle of Whole Foods thinking to myself: there’s so many amazing herbal supplements, but none in a format my young child will be willing to take. This is why we created Nature Soothie. And now seeing our products on those same shelves is a tremendous accomplishment as we continue to grow the Nature Soothie brand.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

