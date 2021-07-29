checkAd

GenTech’s Nature Soothie Brand Products Now Available at Whole Foods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:15  |  16   |   |   

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods marketplaces (www.sinfitnutrition.com), is excited to announce that its recent acquisition, Nature Spoon LLC (“Nature Soothie”), the producer of Nature Soothie branded herbal supplement lollipops for children, is now available at Whole Foods Market locations.

Nature Soothie has officially launched its Immune Soothie and Tummy Soothie in select Whole Foods Market locations initially in the Rocky Mountain and Southern Pacific regions, with the potential to expand to locations across North America.

“We are thrilled to hit the Whole Foods marketplace, and we hope to launch in other regions very soon as Nature Soothie products fit the Whole Foods customer base demo perfectly,” remarked Sara Zolfaghari, Founder of Nature Soothie. “Our products are not only made with all-natural ingredients, but also offer an innovative delivery format for herbal supplements for kids: LOLLIPOPS!”

Management notes that the Company has been ramping up inventory and is about to place the largest order for products in its history.

Nature Soothie is positioned to ride a strong trend in the children’s supplements market. According to recent analysis from ReportLinker, the child and maternal dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% through 2024, driven by growth in the popularity of complementary and alternative medicines, which include herbal supplements.

Zolfaghari added, “I remember walking through the children’s supplement aisle of Whole Foods thinking to myself: there’s so many amazing herbal supplements, but none in a format my young child will be willing to take. This is why we created Nature Soothie. And now seeing our products on those same shelves is a tremendous accomplishment as we continue to grow the Nature Soothie brand.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.
GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:
 invest@gentech.group
www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenTech’s Nature Soothie Brand Products Now Available at Whole Foods WHEAT RIDGE, CO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods marketplaces (www.sinfitnutrition.com), is excited to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
Danone: Notification of availability of 2021 interim financial report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board