Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces Cultivation Facility Architectural Design Services

Expands Services to Include Floor Plan Layout and Licensed Architectural Design

Boulder, Colorado, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, announces the addition of architectural design services to its growing portfolio of product and service offerings.

Jon Kozlowski, Vice President of Sales for Surna Cultivation Technologies, stated, “The architectural design for a facility is the backbone of the construction project, and effective coordination with engineering teams and providers of cultivation-specific infrastructure for a facility is absolutely crucial to ensuring that the foundational design is accurate. We’re excited to be able to provide these services at the earliest stages of the design, and to coordinate frequently with the other members of the team. This sets our customers up for an on-time, on-budget project, and long-term operational success.”

Surna Cultivation Technologies architectural design services include:

  • Efficient Design Surna understands that workflow processes in cultivation facilities are critically important to the bottom line and will work with its customers to deliver a thoughtfully considered plan that addresses every requirement of their business.

  • Deep Expertise Having worked with cultivators all over the world on over 200 commercial cultivation facilities, Surna has a deep understanding of the systems used in cultivation operations and how those systems must be integrated within the building itself.

  • Flexibility From simple floorplan development and schematics, to a fully integrated architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) permit and construction plan set, Surna can help with any or all of a facility’s design needs.

  • Long Term Support From permitting support, to construction administration, to post-construction assistance and future design collaboration, Surna will provide project support for the length of the project.

Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO stated, “This is a vital service offering as it gets us closer to the customer earlier in the project timeline. When we engage early in a project we are able to clearly articulate the advantages we bring with our wide array of products and services. The customer is thereby provided with better options based on their particular needs and budgets, which enhances our customer’s success throughout their project.”

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, is an industry leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, and proprietary controls systems. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers’ by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271





