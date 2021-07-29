AmpliTech Secures $0.5M in Follow-On Orders for Custom Low Noise Amplifiers for a Global Satellite Broadband Services Provider

AmpliTech LNAs Provide Industry Leading Signal Amplification Performance Without Environmental Interference

Bohemia, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art components and semiconductor chips for satellite, 5G and other communications networks for defense, space and other commercial applications, announced today it has received $0.5M in orders for custom Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) for a global high-speed satellite broadband services provider. The amplifiers, which are expected to ship in the third quarter, will be utilized in satellite ground stations to disseminate valuable geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite system data to end-users.

AmpliTech’s radio frequency amplifiers provide the industry’s highest levels of signal amplification performance while eliminating the environmental interference or “noise” that can degrade or destroy digital data being transported. High quality, low noise amplification enables communications networks to work much more efficiently – substantially improving their data throughput and financial performance while also delivering enhanced value to network users.