checkAd

AmpliTech Secures $0.5M in Follow-On Orders for Custom Low Noise Amplifiers for a Global Satellite Broadband Services Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:15  |  24   |   |   

AmpliTech LNAs Provide Industry Leading Signal Amplification Performance Without Environmental Interference

Bohemia, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art components and semiconductor chips for satellite, 5G and other communications networks for defense, space and other commercial applications, announced today it has received $0.5M in orders for custom Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) for a global high-speed satellite broadband services provider. The amplifiers, which are expected to ship in the third quarter, will be utilized in satellite ground stations to disseminate valuable geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite system data to end-users.

AmpliTech’s radio frequency amplifiers provide the industry’s highest levels of signal amplification performance while eliminating the environmental interference or “noise” that can degrade or destroy digital data being transported. High quality, low noise amplification enables communications networks to work much more efficiently – substantially improving their data throughput and financial performance while also delivering enhanced value to network users.

CEO Fawad Maqbool commented, “We have years of experience working with this customer to deploy customized low noise amplifiers in their satellite systems. It recognizes the value of our industry-leading performance and reliability to deliver data and communications that are unimpacted by environmental interference. We are excited to build on this relationship to maximize the efficiency of the customer’s communications systems and look forward to working with the customer in the future.”

About AmpliTech (www.amplitechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AmpliTech Secures $0.5M in Follow-On Orders for Custom Low Noise Amplifiers for a Global Satellite Broadband Services Provider AmpliTech LNAs Provide Industry Leading Signal Amplification Performance Without Environmental InterferenceBohemia, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
Danone: Notification of availability of 2021 interim financial report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board