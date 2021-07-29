Assure Holdings Performs First Neuromonitoring Case in Nebraska

“Assure is continuing to generate strong organic growth, both by expanding into new states and extending our reach within our current operational footprint. The process we use to prioritize our business development opportunities is based on identifying the Company’s most promising physician relationships, both those that we developed ourselves as well as referrals from medical device distributors, as was the case here,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Our ability to secure new business with a distinguished physician in a state newly added to our operational footprint reflects the strong reputation we have built in the IONM industry.”

DENVER, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“ IONM” ), is pleased to announce that it has performed its first neuromonitoring case in the state of Nebraska.

Assure will be working with neurosurgery spine surgeon W. Lee Warren, M.D. of Great Plains Health who performs approximately 250 procedures annually. Dr. Warren is a retired Major of the United States Air Force and is an Iraq War veteran who performed over 200 brain and spine surgeries in a tent hospital at Balad Air Base between 2004 and 2005. In addition to serving 14 years in the military, Dr. Warren retired as chairman of neurosurgery at Wilford Hall Medical Center in Texas. Dr. Warren holds two U.S. patents for minimally invasive surgical equipment and is the inventor of numerous high-impact medical devices. In addition to his neurosurgery work, Dr. Warren is a nationally known author, blogger and hosts a podcast heard in over 70 countries weekly.

Dr. Warren commented, “Assure has an excellent reputation for clinical care, and I chose to align with the Company because of their ability to provide consistent, high-quality intraoperative monitoring services and deliver improved patient outcomes.”

Over the past three years, Assure has extended its operations beyond its home state of Colorado and now provides IONM services in Texas, Louisiana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Michigan, South Carolina, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. This growth has been driven by the Company’s reputation for providing exceptional quality of service and unique clinical expertise. An additional driver to the Company’s growth is the increase in demand for neuromonitoring services across numerous medical procedures.