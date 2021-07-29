checkAd

Nailed it - AGAIN! T-Mobile and Metro Snag #1 Spots in J.D. Power Customer Care Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 15:22  |  26   |   |   

Nailed it, again! Today, J.D. Power once again announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) received the top spot in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. T-Mobile has nabbed first place TWENTY-TWO times*. Metro by T-Mobile is also crushing it – securing the number one place in its segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study—Volume 2 for the 10th time** overall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005688/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 135,18€
Hebel 13,30
Ask 0,89
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 156,24€
Hebel 13,03
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

T-Mobile scored another #1 ranking from the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. This marks 22 times that T-Mobile takes home the Gold*. Metro by T-Mobile also won the top honor in its segment** in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. This is the 10th win for Metro. (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile scored another #1 ranking from the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. This marks 22 times that T-Mobile takes home the Gold*. Metro by T-Mobile also won the top honor in its segment** in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. This is the 10th win for Metro. (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile has the most wins of any other wireless provider in the history of the study with a score of 819 - 30 points higher than the segment average and scoring highest in phone, in-store, website, app and text services. Metro by T-Mobile scored an 811 in its segment of the study – 16 points higher than the Segment Average.

“Throughout this pandemic, our incredible Care team knew just how critical it was to keep customers connected to their loved ones and the things that matter most, and they did us proud, once again,” said Callie Field, Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Experience Officer at T-Mobile at T-Mobile. “Winning this award again after this particularly challenging year just demonstrates that our customer love is absolutely unwavering. And we’ll continue innovating in Care to keep T-Mobile customers the happiest in wireless.”

T-Mobile customers get their own highly trained team familiar with them and their communities. T-Mobile Team of Experts puts customers first with a dedicated team to answer their call or message with no bouncing and no BS.

T-Mobile scored highest in phone, in-store, AND website, app and text services. This year, it’s predicted that there will be a 40% increase in digital customer service interactions2 so T-Mobile is doubling down on enhanced technology to give customers flexibility and more opportunities to self-serve. Tools are available like biometric login so you don’t have to remember a PIN or passcode when contacting Care, and Apple Pay integration in the T-Mobile app for easy shopping, with more to come.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile continue to get top honors here for one simple reason: customers come first. For more information about Team of Experts, go here.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers.

*U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study: 2021 (V1 & V2); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Studies: 2020-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004
**U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study: Mobile Virtual Network Operator Segment: Metro by T-Mobile: 2021 (V1 & V2); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Studies: Non-Contract Full-Service Segment:

Metro by T-Mobile: 2020 (V1 & V2) Metro PCS: 2018 V1 & V2, 2014 & 2013 (V1 & V2)

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

1 According to NBC San Diego
2 According to Forrester

T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nailed it - AGAIN! T-Mobile and Metro Snag #1 Spots in J.D. Power Customer Care Study Nailed it, again! Today, J.D. Power once again announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) received the top spot in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. T-Mobile has nabbed first place …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21#5GforAll Comes to Prepaid: Switch to Metro by T-Mobile, Get a FREE 5G Phone Plus Save Half Off Boost and Cricket’s Top Plans
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21T-Mobile Has Most Reliable 5G Network (Again) According to New Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Netflix, Roku, Seagate, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile US, BioNTech & Co. - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
21.07.21Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Go Back to School and Everything Else with T-Mobile: Get iPhone 12 On Us and 50% Off Family Lines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21DZ BANK stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.07.21T-Mobile to Host Q2 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21T-Mobile and Partners Complete First-Ever Wireless Call with Rich Call Data
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Déjà Vu: T-Mobile 5G is Fastest and Most Available. Again.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21One of These 10 Small Towns is About to Win Big. Meet the T-Mobile Hometown Techover Finalists.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten