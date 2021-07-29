Nailed it - AGAIN! T-Mobile and Metro Snag #1 Spots in J.D. Power Customer Care Study

Nailed it, again! Today, J.D. Power once again announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) received the top spot in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. T-Mobile has nabbed first place TWENTY-TWO times*. Metro by T-Mobile is also crushing it – securing the number one place in its segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study—Volume 2 for the 10th time** overall.

T-Mobile scored another #1 ranking from the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. This marks 22 times that T-Mobile takes home the Gold*. Metro by T-Mobile also won the top honor in its segment** in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 2. This is the 10th win for Metro. (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile has the most wins of any other wireless provider in the history of the study with a score of 819 - 30 points higher than the segment average and scoring highest in phone, in-store, website, app and text services. Metro by T-Mobile scored an 811 in its segment of the study – 16 points higher than the Segment Average.

“Throughout this pandemic, our incredible Care team knew just how critical it was to keep customers connected to their loved ones and the things that matter most, and they did us proud, once again,” said Callie Field, Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Experience Officer at T-Mobile at T-Mobile. “Winning this award again after this particularly challenging year just demonstrates that our customer love is absolutely unwavering. And we’ll continue innovating in Care to keep T-Mobile customers the happiest in wireless.”

T-Mobile customers get their own highly trained team familiar with them and their communities. T-Mobile Team of Experts puts customers first with a dedicated team to answer their call or message with no bouncing and no BS.

T-Mobile scored highest in phone, in-store, AND website, app and text services. This year, it’s predicted that there will be a 40% increase in digital customer service interactions2 so T-Mobile is doubling down on enhanced technology to give customers flexibility and more opportunities to self-serve. Tools are available like biometric login so you don’t have to remember a PIN or passcode when contacting Care, and Apple Pay integration in the T-Mobile app for easy shopping, with more to come.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile continue to get top honors here for one simple reason: customers come first. For more information about Team of Experts, go here.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Team of Experts is for our postpaid wireless customers.

*U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study: 2021 (V1 & V2); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Studies: 2020-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004

**U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study: Mobile Virtual Network Operator Segment: Metro by T-Mobile: 2021 (V1 & V2); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Studies: Non-Contract Full-Service Segment:

Metro by T-Mobile: 2020 (V1 & V2) Metro PCS: 2018 V1 & V2, 2014 & 2013 (V1 & V2)

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

1 According to NBC San Diego

2 According to Forrester

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005688/en/