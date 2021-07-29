checkAd

 Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $241 thousand, or 4.62%, compared to net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $2.60 for quarter, representing a 4.42% increase over diluted earnings per share of $2.49 for prior quarter. Net earnings were slightly higher quarter over quarter because of lower provisioning for income taxes due to the company’s investment in certain tax credits.

“In the second quarter, we generated net interest income of $13.3 million, just below the first quarter’s level of $13.6 million” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “As projected, our margin continued to compress slightly in the second quarter due to our excess liquidity levels, continued forgiveness/payoffs of SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans, and the competitive pricing of new and renewed loans. Our non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter as we launched a new website, completed a core system conversion, and lifted a team of seasoned commercial and mortgage bankers from another institution. We look forward to these investments augmenting shareholder value in the quarters to come.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 4.90% to $138 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $131 million as of March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share increased to $59.86 as of June 30, 2021, a 5.40% increase from $56.77 per share on March 31, 2021. On July 21, 2021, the board of directors approved its third quarter dividend of $0.38 per share payable on or about September 15th to all shareholders of record as of August 10th.

Loans, net of PPP loans, grew $25.0 million during the quarter or 2.9%, while revenue on the gross portfolio decreased 3.0% or $388 thousand from the first quarter. The gross decrease was driven primarily by lower PPP fee revenue. PPP fee revenue of $811 thousand was recognized during the quarter, which was a decline of 42% from the $1.4 million recognized during the first quarter. Gross secondary mortgage revenue for the quarter remained strong at $785 thousand, up $47 thousand or 6.4% from the first quarter. With the recent drop in market rates and the addition of mortgage originators via the aforementioned lift out, management expects solid mortgage revenue in the coming quarter.

Provision for loan losses was $750 thousand as of June 30, 2021 versus $650 thousand as of March 31, 2021. Our reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.47% when PPP loans are netted out of total loans as of June 30, 2021, versus 1.42% as of March 31, 2021. Our adversely classified coverage ratio was 8.43% as of June 30, 2021 versus 9.20% as of March 30, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.      
AND SUBSIDIARIES      
                             
Consolidating Balance Sheet      
       
          June 30,   March 31,           June 30,  
            2021       2021     Change   % Change     2020    
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)  
  ASSETS                          
                             
  Cash and due from banks       $ 66,121,775     $ 71,164,883     $ (5,043,108 )   -7.09 %   $ 56,702,226    
  Federal funds sold         87,869,237       115,957,486       (28,088,249 )   -24.22 %     28,826,177    
  Total cash and cash equivalents         153,991,012       187,122,369       (33,131,357 )   -17.71 %     85,528,403    
                             
  Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks         350,000       350,000       -     0.00 %     1,350,000    
  Securities available for sale, at fair value         263,891,405       245,200,205       18,691,200     7.62 %     139,789,954    
  Securities held to maturity, at cost         12,682,445       12,707,803       (25,358 )   (0.20 %)     9,983,201    
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost         624,200       899,700       (275,500 )   (30.62 %)     899,700    
                             
  Loans, net of unearned income         858,178,798       851,806,225       6,372,573     0.75 %     845,165,974    
  Less-allowance for loan losses         (12,099,672 )     (11,400,979 )     (698,693 )   6.13 %     (10,149,609 )  
  Loans, net         846,079,126       840,405,246       5,673,880     0.68 %     835,016,365    
                             
  Bank premises and equipment, net         15,178,731       15,278,014       (99,283 )   -0.65 %     15,593,015    
  ROU assets for operating lease, net         505,635       570,961       (65,326 )   -11.44 %     410,758    
  Goodwill         9,361,770       9,361,770       -     0.00 %     9,361,770    
  Intangible assets, net         2,543,350       2,630,331       (86,981 )   -3.31 %     2,891,386    
  Other real estate and foreclosed assets         271,389       265,542       5,847     2.20 %     645,231    
  Accrued interest receivable         4,362,402       4,358,189       4,213     0.10 %     5,799,765    
  Cash surrender value of life insurance         13,798,452       13,708,665       89,787     0.65 %     13,434,514    
  Other assets         10,029,683       6,882,236       3,147,447     45.73 %     6,150,319    
  Total Assets       $ 1,333,669,600     $ 1,339,741,031     $ (6,071,431 )   -0.45 %   $ 1,126,854,381    
                             
                             
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
                             
  Deposits:                          
  Non-interest bearing       $ 306,244,572     $ 305,974,839     $ 269,733     0.09 %   $ 261,805,349    
  Interest bearing         853,411,310       870,266,327       (16,855,017 )   -1.94 %     723,800,470    
            1,159,655,882       1,176,241,166       (16,585,284 )   -1.41 %     985,605,819    
                             
  Other borrowed funds         28,714,778       28,696,127       18,651     0.06 %     14,124,000    
  Lease liability for operating lease         505,635       570,961       (65,326 )   -11.44 %     410,758    
  Accrued interest payable         198,992       413,062       (214,070 )   -51.83 %     393,973    
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities         6,958,927       2,613,863       4,345,064     166.23 %     7,042,426    
                             
  Total liabilities         1,196,034,214       1,208,535,179       (12,500,965 )   -1.03 %     1,007,576,976    
                             
  Shareholders' Equity:                          
  Common stock         2,151,398       2,150,798       600     0.03 %     2,144,766    
  Paid in capital surplus         39,735,842       39,690,242       45,600     0.11 %     39,292,064    
  Retained earnings         81,672,346       82,470,411       (798,065 )   -0.97 %     67,336,736    
  Current year earnings         10,679,804       5,219,266       5,460,538     104.62 %     7,407,128    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         5,061,193       3,340,332       1,720,861     51.52 %     4,661,280    
  Treasury Stock, at cost 50,927         (1,665,197 )     (1,665,197 )     -     0.00 %     (1,564,569 )  
  Total shareholders' equity         137,635,386       131,205,852       6,429,534     4.90 %     119,277,405    
                             
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       $ 1,333,669,600     $ 1,339,741,031       (6,071,431 )   -0.45 %   $ 1,126,854,381    
                             


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.    
AND SUBSIDIARIES    
                               
Consolidating Statement of Income    
for the Three Months Ended    
                               
              June 30,   March 31,           June 30,
                2021       2021   Change   % Change     2020
              (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)
  Interest and Dividend Income:                            
  Interest and fees on loans           $ 12,795,036     $ 13,183,691   $ (388,655 )   -2.95 %   $ 12,758,312
  Interest income on securities             1,449,522       1,273,895     175,627     13.79 %     942,506
  Income on federal funds sold             18,769       19,057     (288 )   -1.51 %     8,615
  Income on time deposits held in other banks             28,685       27,936     749     2.68 %     7,766
  Other interest and dividend income             53,518       21,217     32,301     152.24 %     38,358
  Total interest and dividend income             14,345,530       14,525,796     (180,266 )   -1.24 %     13,755,557
                               
  Interest Expense:                            
  Deposits             626,030       569,068   $ 56,962     10.01 %     1,381,632
  Interest on other borrowed funds             387,005       393,271     (6,266 )   -1.59 %     179,337
  Interest on federal funds purchased             --       --     --     --       --
  Total interest expense             1,013,035       962,339     50,696     5.27 %     1,560,969
                               
  Net interest income before provision for loan losses             13,332,495       13,563,457     (230,962 )   -1.70 %     12,194,588
  Less-provision for loan losses             750,000       650,000     100,000     15.38 %     2,000,000
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses             12,582,495       12,913,457     (330,962 )   -2.56 %     10,194,588
                               
  Noninterest Income:                            
  Service charges on deposit accounts             418,331       469,437     (51,106 )   -10.89 %     387,440
  Other service charges, commissions and fees             365,636       375,312     (9,676 )   -2.58 %     544,539
  Gain on sale of loans             --       --     --     --       --
  Increase in CSV of life insurance             89,787       88,222     1,565     1.77 %     93,136
  Other income             41,655       248,699     (207,044 )   -83.25 %     9,742
  Total noninterest income             915,409       1,181,670     (266,261 )   -22.53 %     1,034,857
                               
  Noninterest Expense:                            
  Salaries and employee benefits             4,449,439       4,318,080     131,359     3.04 %     4,377,552
  Occupancy and equipment expenses, net             573,066       513,406     59,660     11.62 %     603,710
  (Gain) loss on sales and calls of securities             --       --     --     --       --
  Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate           (138 )     4,202     (4,340 )   -103.28 %     2,240
  Gain on sales of premises and equipment             --       --     --     --       --
  Other expenses             2,467,806       2,486,633     (18,827 )   -0.76 %     1,601,247
  Total noninterest expense             7,490,173       7,322,321     167,852     2.29 %     6,584,749
                               
  Income Before Income Taxes             6,007,731       6,772,806     (765,075 )   -11.30 %     4,644,696
  Provision for income taxes             547,193       1,553,540     (1,006,347 )   -64.78 %     1,275,320
                               
  Net Income           $ 5,460,538     $ 5,219,266   $ 241,272     4.62 %   $ 3,369,376
                               
                               
  Earnings per common share:                            
  Basic           $ 2.60     $ 2.49   $ 0.11     4.42 %   $ 1.60
  Diluted           $ 2.60     $ 2.49   $ 0.11     4.42 %   $ 1.60
                               


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
Selected Financial Information
         
    Quarter Ending    
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
      2021       2021       2020  
Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
             
Per Share Data            
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 2.60     $ 2.49     $ 1.60  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     2.60       2.49       1.60  
Dividends per Common Share     0.38       0.38       0.35  
Book Value per Common Share     65.53       62.48       56.92  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     59.86       56.77       51.07  
             
             
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding     2,097,534       2,094,978       2,095,468  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   2,100,471       2,099,871       2,095,468  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)          
Return on Average Assets     1.80 %     1.81 %     1.31 %
Return on Average Equity     15.23 %     15.25 %     10.65 %
Equity/Assets     12.02 %     11.37 %     11.31 %
Yield on Earning Assets     4.30 %     4.60 %     5.21 %
Cost of Funds     0.22 %     0.25 %     0.57 %
Net Interest Margin     4.10 %     4.37 %     4.69 %
Efficiency Ratio     51.03 %     47.80 %     50.56 %
             
Credit Metrics            
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans   1.41 %     1.34 %     1.21 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*   1.47 %     1.42 %     1.34 %
Adversely Classified Assets to Total Capital          
plus Allowance for Loan Losses     8.43 %     9.20 %     12.25 %
             
             
* Excludes PPP Loans             
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202




