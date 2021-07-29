Oblong’s Mezzanine Selected by Global Entertainment Company to Reinvent Corporate Meeting Spaces

“Mezzanine was selected to be part of a cutting-edge program to transform workspaces and, importantly, the style by which employees meet and work together within that space,” stated Pete Holst, Oblong CEO. “This customer has built an incredible global business founded on disruptive innovation and understands the importance of an engaging experience, one that our Mezzanine product is uniquely designed to provide.”

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today reported that its Mezzanine product has been selected by one of the world’s leading entertainment companies as part of a global initiative to ‘re-invent the meeting space’ in preparation for a return to office of more 8,000 employees.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mezzanine has been deployed at corporate locations in Los Angeles and Los Gatos, Calif.

Holst continued, “Globally, the process of ‘returning to work’ is gradually beginning as employers and employees alike recognize the intangible value of gathering in a common space to collaborate, learn and connect. Increasingly, employees are being offered the opportunity to return to the office, often in a ‘hybrid’ capacity increasing the demand for innovative tools and technologies that support new ways to interact with multiple content streams. Staffing industry data confirms that an overwhelming majority of employers intend to have employees back in the office in the fall, albeit a return of all employees at the same time is very unlikely. The challenge for employers is providing a safe and technologically engaging environment for collaboration that supports a variety of team configurations both in and out of the office. Decidedly, vaccination rates, spacing constraints, state and local restrictions, scheduling and many other factors will influence the return, requiring flexible and scalable solutions that engage team members across different geographies and devices. Mezzanine provides an experience for uniting teams, increasing engagement and collaborating across multiple locations, regardless of what the new work environment looks like.”

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Oblong assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Oblong’s actual results may differ materially from its expectations, estimates and projections, and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to (i) the Company’s potential future growth and financial performance and (ii) the success of its products and services. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties, including the volatility of market price for our securities, that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 and in other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Any of these factors could cause Oblong’s actual results and plans to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, correct, update, or revise any information contained.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005646/en/