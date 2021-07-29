checkAd

CuriosityStream Expands Global Footprint with SPIEGEL TV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021   

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) has announced an expansion of its European footprint through a partnership with SPIEGEL TV, the subsidiary of the German media conglomerate SPIEGEL, and its partner, Autentic, a leading factual content producer and distributor. Germany is currently CuriosityStream’s top non-English-speaking market, and the partnership bolsters the company’s reach and accelerates its growth through the addition of hundreds of hours of German-dubbed programming to CuriosityStream’s SVOD service as well as a rebranded linear channel in German-speaking Europe.

SPIEGEL TV and Autentic invest in high-quality documentaries and operate two linear channels - a history channel (SPIEGEL Geschichte) and a knowledge channel (SPIEGEL TV Wissen) - both under the parent brand SPIEGEL TV. SPIEGEL TV Wissen, which currently offers content focused on society, culture, technology, nature and the environment, is intended to be re-branded under the Curiosity name for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. CuriosityStream, SPIEGEL TV and Autentic will contribute content to the new Curiosity Channel, which will continue to be operated by the current management team, led by Patrick Hoerl from Autentic and Michael Kloft from SPIEGEL TV.

“This is a milestone moment for CuriosityStream, demonstrating our commitment to expanding globally through strategic distribution partnerships,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and Chief Executive Officer of CuriosityStream. “Germany is already our top non-English-speaking market, and we’re delighted to join SPIEGEL TV and Autentic in introducing the Curiosity brand to millions more viewers and subscribers. I am confident our shared commitment to quality, factual content will create even stronger growth in German-speaking territories and throughout the world.”

“This is a partnership between like-minded companies, who all share the same vision, to bring high quality factual content to audiences wherever and whenever they are ready to be amazed by real life stories,” said Patrick Hörl, MD and founder of Autentic. “John Hendricks has a unique track record of knowing how to serve people´s curiosity.”

“This partnership is all about delivering the best possible local and international factual content to the German speaking market. Spiegel TV, Autentic, and Curiosity are teaming up to serve the proven appetite for original and unique factual shows in the German speaking market, featuring one of the most discerning audiences in the world,” added Michael Kloft of SPIEGEL TV.

