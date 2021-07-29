checkAd

Uplift Aerospace Announces Award-Winning Artist for Upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard Mission

Autor: Accesswire
PARK CITY, UT / ACCCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI):

NRP Stone is pleased to announce that the company's subsidiary Uplift Aerospace has selected award-winning international artist Amoako Boafo to create the inaugural Suborbital Triptych early this fall. Uplift Aerospace is honored to commission Boafo to create this historic art on three composite panels located on the nose of the New Shepard rocket. Boafo will be the first artist from Africa to create fine art of this kind for space travel.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

