EQS-News Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 half-year financial results webcast

Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 half-year financial results webcast

29.07.2021 / 15:30

Date: Thursday, 12 August 2021

Time: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CEST

 

Straumann will publish its 2021 half-year financial results on Thursday,
12 August 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's Top Management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH0012280076
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
