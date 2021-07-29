Adial Pharmaceuticals Reports CEO Op-Ed Featured on Nasdaq.com

In the article, Mr. Stilley discusses the need to tackle monumental challenges facing our nation in order to build stronger businesses, stronger industries and a more resilient economy. Among the topics discussed, Mr. Stilley highlights the need to address the devastating impacts of Alcohol Use Disorder, which afflicts more than 30 million people in the United States alone. The CDC reports that excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, and shortens the lives of those who die by an average of almost 29 years. Figures cited by government agencies indicate alcohol misuse costs the country $250 billion, and costs workplaces as much as $68 billion, each year.

Mr. Stilley noted in the article, “There’s a feeling you get when you wake up in the morning knowing that the work you are doing can impact people’s lives in a substantial, positive way. It imbues you with a sense of meaning. And with each step forward, you also get excited about the returns for everyone involved.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

