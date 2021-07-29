Adial Pharmaceuticals Reports CEO Op-Ed Featured on Nasdaq.com

checkAd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that an op-ed from Adial’s CEO, William Stilley, has been featured on Nasdaq.com.

The op-ed, titled “Why We Need More ‘Moonshot’ Businesses” is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/why-we-need-more-moonshot-businesses-2 ...

In the article, Mr. Stilley discusses the need to tackle monumental challenges facing our nation in order to build stronger businesses, stronger industries and a more resilient economy. Among the topics discussed, Mr. Stilley highlights the need to address the devastating impacts of Alcohol Use Disorder, which afflicts more than 30 million people  in the United States alone. The CDC reports that excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, and shortens the lives of those who die by an average of almost 29 years. Figures cited by government agencies indicate alcohol misuse costs the country $250 billion, and costs workplaces as much as $68 billion, each year.

Mr. Stilley noted in the article, “There’s a feeling you get when you wake up in the morning knowing that the work you are doing can impact people’s lives in a substantial, positive way. It imbues you with a sense of meaning. And with each step forward, you also get excited about the returns for everyone involved.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Purnovate, Inc., a division of Adial Pharmaceuticals, is developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

